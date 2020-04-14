In memory of Anthony Causi feat. Howie Rose and Dwight Gooden

It’s Monday, which means a whole new episode of the “Amazin ‘But True” podcast with Nelson Figueroa and me. It was a difficult episode this week, as we face the loss of an incredible photographer and person, Anthony Causi, who died. Sunday at 48 after a battle with the coronavirus. We open the show in honor of longtime Post photographer Causi, and Figgie talks about his memories with Causi over the years and reads a text he received Monday from Causi’s sister, Maria.

New York baseball columnist Ken Davidoff goes on to share his memories of Causi, including the time they spent together at various spring training and alongside Yoenis Cespedes at the Mets Slugger ranch in Florida. Photographer fellow Gemini Keez joins the exhibit to share his memories of Causi and how Causi was a mentor to him in the photo industry.

Mets radio voice Howie Rose then joins the series and talks about the death of Causi. Rose is also talking about finally joining Twitter, if her daughter Alyssa asked her to, ask my (possible) mom to go out in 1983, call the Mets games and have to pinch, her favorite Mets moment as a broadcaster and if there will be baseball this year. Rose actually remembered the story I told of meeting my mother in 1983 at a Queens auto dealership.

Dwight Gooden, Mets legend and 1986 World Series champion, then joined the show. Doc talks about his days in New York, his ups and downs – on and off the field – and what he would have done differently, what happened during his relapse last year. Doc shares some fun memories of the 54-day Studio and where the places were in town and Queens to party in the 80s and 90s.

