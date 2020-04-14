IMF views coronavirus recession as worst since the Great Depression

The International Monetary Fund predicted on Tuesday that the “big lockdown” recession, fueled by the coronavirus pandemic, will be the steepest in almost a century and warned that the global economy’s contraction and recovery would be worse than expected if the coronavirus persisted or returned.

In its first report on the outlook for the global economy since the spread of the coronavirus and the subsequent freezing of major economies, the IMF estimated that the world’s gross domestic product would fall by 3% this year.

This compares to a projection of 3.3% expansion in January and would likely mark the deepest plunge since the Great Depression. It would also overshadow the 0.1% contraction of 2009 in the midst of this financial crisis.

While the fund forecast growth of 5.8% next year, which would be the strongest of records dating back to 1980, he warned that risks are trending downward. This largely depends on the longevity of the pandemic, its effect on activity and the associated tensions in the financial and commodity markets, he added.

Even if the IMF’s forecast turns out to be correct, he said that output from advanced and emerging markets would underestimate their pre-coronavirus trends until 2021, seemingly dashing any lingering hope for a V-shaped economic rebound from l health emergency. The cumulative loss of global GDP this year and next could be around $ 9 trillion – larger than the economies of Japan and Germany combined, said IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath .

“This is a crisis like no other, which means there is substantial uncertainty about the impact it will have on people’s lives and livelihoods,” said Gopinath in a point. press releases online.

In its forecasts, the IMF assumes that countries with serious epidemics will lose about 8% of working days this year during containment efforts and the loosening of restrictions.

In another sign of pessimism, the IMF has outlined three alternative scenarios in which the virus has lasted longer than expected, returned in 2021 or both. A longer pandemic would wipe out GDP by 3% this year compared to the baseline, while an extension and recovery next year would mean 8% less production in 2021 than expected, the report said.

The IMF baseline scenario assumes that the pandemic subsides in the second half of this year and that containment measures can be phased out.

As with the spread of the virus, the blow is economical. In the United States, GDP is expected to decline 5.9% from the 2% expansion forecast in its latest global outlook for January. It could increase by 4.7% next year, the IMF said. The eurozone will likely shrink 7.5% in 2020 and widen by 4.7% in 2021, he said.

“Many countries are facing a multi-layered crisis including a health shock, domestic economic disruption, falling external demand, reverse capital flows and a collapse in commodity prices,” said the IMF. “The risks of a worse outcome predominate.”

The gloomy projections are a sharp reversal of the IMF outlook less than two months ago. On February 19, the fund told the Group of 20 CFOs that “global growth seems to be bottoming out.” Three days later, CEO Kristalina Georgieva predicted that the virus would likely only shrink by 0.1 percentage points from the fund’s global growth forecast for this year, even though she admitted that “more serious scenarios “were under study.

The fund sees the advanced economies contract the most: 6.1%. The economies of emerging and developing markets are expected to decline by 1%. Growth in China and India will slow but their economies will still grow by 1.2% and 1.9% respectively, the fund said.

The volume of world trade in goods and services is expected to drop 11% this year, the fund said.

Consumer price growth in advanced economies could average 0.5% this year, reaching 1.5% in 2021, according to the release. The unemployment rate in the United States, which was at a low half a century before the pandemic, could swell to 10.4% this year, according to the IMF.

Most central banks around the world have cut interest rates to around or below zero to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, with the Federal Reserve launching an unprecedented variety of emergency programs to support up to $ 2.3 trillion in loans. Fiscal stimulus plans have varied more. The United States provides around 10% of GDP in support and Germany around 4.5%, while the Japanese program accounts for around 20% of GDP, according to Bloomberg Economics.

The IMF has said that fiscal measures will have to increase if the downturns in economic activity persist or if the resumption of activity after the restrictions are lifted is too weak. Economies facing funding constraints may also need external support, the fund said. Georgieva has repeatedly pledged to use the IMF’s $ 1 trillion lending capacity to help its members.

The IMF and the World Bank are holding their spring meetings by videoconference for the first time this week. Their regular face-to-face meetings generally attract thousands of delegates, observers and journalists from 189 member countries. The program was reduced to briefings for most media and private meetings, skipping typical seminars and public discussions.