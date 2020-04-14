IMF predicts global contraction comparable to the Great Depression

by April 14, 2020 Business
IMF predicts global contraction comparable to the Great Depression

A closed sign hangs in the window of a store in Portsmouth, N.H. | Charles Krupa, file / AP Photo

The global economy is expected to contract by 3% in 2020 following the coronavirus pandemic, the International Monetary Fund predicted in its annual global economic outlook released today.

“It is very likely that this year the world economy will experience its worst recession since the Great Depression, surpassing that observed during the global financial crisis ten years ago,” wrote IMF economic adviser Gita Gopinath in The report. “The big lockdown, as you might call it, should significantly reduce global growth.”

Economic recovery is expected in 2021, but the extent of any new growth will likely depend on the duration of the pandemic and the policies governments adopt to stimulate the economy.

Source —–> https://www.politico.com/news/2020/04/14/imf-recession-great-depression-185397

About the author: Emet

View all posts by Emet »

Related Posts

Coronavirus could lead to worst recession since the Great Depression: IMF

Coronavirus could lead to worst recession since the Great Depression: IMF

April 14, 2020
Singapore allows teachers to return to Zoom after pervert violations

Singapore allows teachers to return to Zoom after pervert violations

April 14, 2020
Quibi mobile video app reached 1.7 million downloads in first week

Quibi mobile video app reached 1.7 million downloads in first week

April 14, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *