IMF predicts global contraction comparable to the Great Depression

The global economy is expected to contract by 3% in 2020 following the coronavirus pandemic, the International Monetary Fund predicted in its annual global economic outlook released today.

“It is very likely that this year the world economy will experience its worst recession since the Great Depression, surpassing that observed during the global financial crisis ten years ago,” wrote IMF economic adviser Gita Gopinath in The report. “The big lockdown, as you might call it, should significantly reduce global growth.”

Publicity

Economic recovery is expected in 2021, but the extent of any new growth will likely depend on the duration of the pandemic and the policies governments adopt to stimulate the economy.