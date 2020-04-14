IMF: Global recession is the worst since the 1930s, and recovery is far from certain

In its latest outlook for the global economy, the IMF said it expected GDP to contract by 3% in 2020, a recession much worse than that which followed the 2008 global financial crisis and a 180 degree reversal of its previous forecast in January when it expected growth of 3.3% this year.

“The big lockdown, as it might be called, should significantly reduce global growth. A partial recovery is forecast for 2021 … but the level of GDP will remain below the previous trend for the virus, with considerable uncertainty as to the strength of the rebound, “said the IMF. “Much worse growth results are possible and perhaps even probable,” he added.

The outlook is bleak even in countries where governments and central banks have reacted forcefully to help workers and businesses. The IMF expects the German economy, the largest in Europe and highly exposed to world trade, to contract by 7% in 2020. The Canadian economy should contract by 6.2%, while the United Kingdom – Uni can expect a drop of 6.5%.

Japan, the third largest economy in the world, will contract by 5.3%, although it has so far avoided imposing severe travel restrictions nationwide, job and public life which has frozen economic activity in other parts of the world.

EU countries have committed huge sums of money to support businesses and households, and the limits on budget deficits have been relaxed to allow them to borrow more. But Spain and Italy, hard hit by the virus, are expected to lose 8% and 9.1% respectively of their savings, which highlights the urgency for the bloc to find a way to financing of a recovery plan

IMF forecasts suggest that the world is in the early stages of the most severe economic crisis of nearly a century, and that efforts to contain the pandemic will cost tens of millions of people their jobs and put tens of thousands of bankrupt companies. Unemployment in the US to reach 10.4% this year, according to the IMF, and 9.1% in 2021.

The IMF expects the global economy to rebound in 2021, with growth reaching 5.8% if the pandemic eases in the second half of this year. But the group warns that its prospects are very uncertain, and a number of factors could mean that efforts to contain the coronavirus remain in place much longer than expected.

“The pandemic could prove to be more persistent than previously thought … In addition, the effects of the health crisis on economic activity and financial markets could prove to be stronger and more lasting, testing the limits of central banks to support the financial system and increase the tax burden of the shock, “warns the IMF in its report.

Consumer confidence may not improve, for example. Businesses and households can change their behavior, leading to weak demand and further disruptions in supply chains. Lower investment and bankruptcies could leave “scars” that “may be more prevalent in the economy,” said the IMF.

A global response is needed

According to the IMF, the best way to alleviate economic trauma is for governments and public health officials to strengthen cooperation.

“Countries urgently need to work together to slow the spread of the virus and develop a vaccine and therapies to fight the disease. Until such medical interventions become available, no country is safe from the disease. pandemic, “said the group’s report.

The IMF recommends that governments spend more on testing, recruiting retired health professionals, and purchasing equipment such as ventilators and personal protective equipment. Trade restrictions on medical products should be lifted.

The group praised the developed economies, including Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States for their budgetary response to the crisis, while also thanking China, Indonesia and South Africa. But more may need to be done.

“Fiscal measures will need to be tightened if economic activity continues to persist, or if activity picks up as restrictions are lifted is too weak,” said the IMF.

Governments should also provide relief to workers. In places where the sick are paid and family leave is not standard, “governments should consider funding it to allow sick workers or their caregivers to stay at home without fear of losing their jobs during the pandemic,” said the IMF.