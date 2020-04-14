Hubble spies on a distant galaxy that erupted with baby stars

The Hubble Space Telescope from NASA and ESA is one of the most reliable tools in astronomy. It has been mapping the sky for almost three decades, radiating truly brilliant images from the cosmos. One of its most recent sites is the large spiral galaxy known as NGC 2906, located approximately 145 million light-years from Earth, but even at this incredible distance, Hubble can see some of the brilliant details of the galaxy.

In the photo above, we have been treated in several colors from the orange middle area and the bold white core to the bright blue dots and stains surrounding the outer edges. Each of these colors represents something, and astronomers can get a good idea of ​​what a galaxy is made of, simply by seeing the colors it looks from afar.

Galaxies are born, live and die just like the stars that fill them. The incredibly old galaxies are full of shades of orange and red, referring to a huge number of older, cooler stars. In contrast, colorful galaxies like NGC 2906 still have a lot of life left.

“The blue dots seen scattered across this galaxy are massive young stars that emit hot blue-toned radiation as they burn through their fuel at a tremendous rate,” the Hubble Group explains. “The orange lines are a mix of older stars that have swollen and cooled, and low-mass stars that were never particularly hot at first. Due to their lower temperature, these stars emit cooler, reddish radiation. “

At such an incredible distance from our own solar system, we can’t even begin to dream of a visit to NGC 2906, but that doesn’t mean astronomers could teach things. The discovery of such galaxies gives scientists a better picture of the age of certain space regions and helps us understand the processes that are constantly shaping, destroying, and changing the shape of the cosmos.

It’s all thanks to Hubble that we are treated with such stunning glimpses into deep space and while there are other telescopes at work on Earth – and the often delayed James Webb space telescope waiting for time to shine – Hubble has proven to be one of the most valuable instruments in NASA’s arsenal.

The spacecraft was launched back in 1990 and has undergone several upgrades over the decades in space. If you were almost 30 years under your belt, you would think that the spacecraft would be coming to an end, but it is not. NASA and the European Space Agency have stated that they expect Hubble to be an important tool for scientists as early as the 2030s and perhaps even the 2040s.