House of Representatives not expected to return to Washington before May 4

Democratic leaders had previously envisioned the week of April 20 as a temporary return date, but members have become even more reluctant to travel during the Covid-19 pandemic since they returned home to their districts at the end of the March.
“I have no interest in going back there now. How to get there? Train? Plane? The last time I was there I drove for about five hours. People across the country are not going to try their luck, “said the chair of the Parliamentary Appropriations Committee. New York Democrat Nita Lowey said earlier Monday in an interview with C-SPAN.
“Unless it is safe, I think we had better do our job, as we have done, by passing bills by unanimous consent.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said she hoped to reach any agreement on the issue through the House by unanimous consent or a vote, which are common procedures used to streamline the adoption of non-controversial measures . Passing legislation by unanimous consent or a voice vote would allow most members to stay at home, but it is a fragile strategy – any member can object to the process.
He argued that the House should set up a remote voting system so that MPs can avoid travel and register their votes on the legislation.
“We have to change this so that people have no excuse for not being held accountable,” he said.
Hoyer said in his opinion on Monday that “if the House is required to take action on critical legislation related to the response to coronaviruses or other legislative priorities, members will be given sufficient notice to return to Washington, DC”.
