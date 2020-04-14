House of Representatives not expected to return to Washington before May 4

Democratic leaders had previously envisioned the week of April 20 as a temporary return date, but members have become even more reluctant to travel during the Covid-19 pandemic since they returned home to their districts at the end of the March.

“I have no interest in going back there now. How to get there? Train? Plane? The last time I was there I drove for about five hours. People across the country are not going to try their luck, “said the chair of the Parliamentary Appropriations Committee. New York Democrat Nita Lowey said earlier Monday in an interview with C-SPAN.

“Unless it is safe, I think we had better do our job, as we have done, by passing bills by unanimous consent.

Schedule change comes as Congress leaders stay away on a measure to ensure an emergency loan program for small businesses in the country will have enough funds. The White House has asked for an additional $ 251 billion for the paycheck protection program, which was instituted under the historic CARES law of $ 2.2 trillion.

Republicans in the Senate have pushed to spend a clean funding increase as requested by the administration, while Democrats are asking for money to go to hospitals, state and local governments and food stamps. Democrats also want provisions to ensure that small business owners in underserved communities have access to loans. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said she hoped to reach any agreement on the issue through the House by unanimous consent or a vote, which are common procedures used to streamline the adoption of non-controversial measures . Passing legislation by unanimous consent or a voice vote would allow most members to stay at home, but it is a fragile strategy – any member can object to the process. Republican representative Thomas Massie from Kentucky has already said he is ready to force several of his colleagues to return to the Capitol to approve the measure concerning small businesses, as he did for the adoption of the CARES law. Hundreds of unfortunate Members from across the country had to return to Washington in a short time at the end of March to block Massie’s efforts to hold a roll-call vote on the massive stimulus bill. Lawmakers can see a repeat of this scenario: Massie, in an interview with Fox Business last week, said that a unanimous approval or a request for a voice vote for the measure of small business loans “is not going to fly” . He argued that the House should set up a remote voting system so that MPs can avoid travel and register their votes on the legislation. “We have to change this so that people have no excuse for not being held accountable,” he said. Pelosi has repeatedly slashed the idea of ​​remote voting, highlighting technical issues. Democratic leaders have left the door open to other options such as proxy vote , which would require a modification of the rules of the House to be implemented. Hoyer said in his opinion on Monday that “if the House is required to take action on critical legislation related to the response to coronaviruses or other legislative priorities, members will be given sufficient notice to return to Washington, DC”.

