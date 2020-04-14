Hospitals must supply workers with N95 masks daily as part of the Cuomo edict

All hospitals are required to provide medical workers with at least one N95 mask per day on request under a new directive issued Monday by the office of Governor Andrew Cuomo – as debate rages over the scarcity or rationing of l personal protective equipment in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. .

“When a direct caregiver in a hospital requests a new N95 mask, they will receive one at least once a day,” said the directive from the governor’s task force COVID-19.

The nurses’ union said it was a positive step – but there is still more to do to protect front-line workers from COVID-19 infection.

“Inadequate and inappropriate PPE rationing means that nurses get sick and puts patients at greater risk of the virus,” said Pat Kane, executive director of the NYS Nurses Association.

Kane called on the directive to hospitals to provide at least one new N95 respirator to each “front line” caregiver every day, a “very important step forward.”

“First, it puts an end to hospital policies allowing the re-use of the same N95 for several days at a time – policies which are even inferior to the CDC’s already relaxed directives on” crisis capacity “in the event of a shortage,” he said. she said, referring to the Centers for Disease Control in the United States.

“And second, it gives a common mandate to all New York hospitals that fight the virus. Equal treatment of patients infected with COVID-19 is essential to public health, “said Kane.

Over the weekend, Kane wrote a dazzling letter to the state health commissioner, Dr. Howard Zucker, and asked Cuomo to take action to address “unsafe conditions” in hospitals due to “Critical shortages” and rationing of PPE.

The lack of PPE is a controversy that has been raging for weeks.

An article published last month revealed a shortage of gowns so severe that nurses fighting the coronavirus pandemic at Midtown West Hospital in Mount Sinai used garbage bags over their uniforms to protect themselves, while that a beloved assistant nursing manager, Kious Kelly, died of coronavirus. At the time, Mount Sinai insisted that there was no shortage of PPE.

The Sinai nurses said they bought more dresses after the Post report.

Nurses organized demonstrations against inadequate PPE in other hospitals, notably in the Jacobi and Harlem establishments.

The head of the city’s public hospital system, Dr. Mitchell Katz, said government emergency protocols that ration PPE are the main reason why front-line workers complain of a shortage.

Just a few months ago, it was the policy of doctors or nurses to put on a mask every time they left a patient’s room to maintain infection control.

“It was the right way to use a mask,” he said in an interview with the Journal of the American Medical Association.

But during the pandemic, they were told to re-use the masks for up to five days under emergency protocols, until they were wet or dirty.

“People say, ‘Wait a minute. The reason you tell me this is that you don’t have enough [masks]. “So it becomes,” You are not protecting me in the best possible way, “” said Katz.

Katz also said there was more PPE supply now than just a week ago, but it is still a “struggle” to maintain the stock.

He said more hospital workers are now receiving N95 masks, such as parking attendants, who are exposed to patients and visitors to and from the hospital.

While more PPE is available now, “our burn rate continues to increase as we increase the number of people who wear it.”

Cuomo, at a media briefing on Monday, said hospitals supply his PPE inventory to his office daily.

“Any hospital that is running out, that urgently needs everything that we provide them with this material daily. We have no hospital that has told us “we urgently need x” that we have not been able to meet, “said the governor.

But he recognized that there was an ongoing challenge, with nurses objecting to protocols for storing supplies during a pandemic.

“You may have employees in a hospital saying,” I don’t like this protocol, I don’t like what the hospital tells me to do. “It is a different set of problems,” said the governor.

“Second caveat: you can ask the hospital to say,” I only have three days of supply, which makes me very nervous. I normally have a 2 month supply. “Yes, I know no one has two months of supply.”