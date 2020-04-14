Hospital allows relatives of dying coronavirus patients to say goodbye

by April 14, 2020 Top News
Hospital allows relatives of dying coronavirus patients to say goodbye

A hospital has become the first in the UK to allow dying coronavirus patients to see visitors, thanks to an emotional call from a nurse, according to a report.

The Royal University Hospital Bath was recently criticized when an anonymous nurse wrote a letter about “cruel” restrictions on visitors, The Sun reported.

“The reality for many people is that the last time they see their loved one, they will be loaded into an ambulance and then completely isolated from them when they die, ultimately receiving a phone call informing them of their deterioration and death. possible, ”the nurse wrote. “These measures seem cruel beyond belief.”

The heartbreaking plea prompted the hospital to review the restrictions and allow relatives to see patients in extraordinary circumstances, such as end-of-life situations, the newspaper reported.

“After careful consideration, we believe that we can, in some situations, safely support end-of-life visits for those with Covid-19, or while awaiting test results,” the hospital said in a communicated.

Relatives of patients will have to wear protective equipment before they can say goodbye, the report said.

“We are pleased to have been able to change our position on this matter because it is very important that, if possible, we support patients and their loved ones in these most difficult times,” said the hospital.

Source —–> https://nypost.com/2020/04/13/hospital-to-allow-relatives-of-dying-coronavirus-patients-to-say-goodbye/

About the author: Izer

View all posts by Izer »

Related Posts

ESPN asks commentators to cut salaries by 15% due to coronavirus

ESPN asks commentators to cut salaries by 15% due to coronavirus

April 14, 2020
CDC chief called for coronavirus mitigation in late February

CDC chief called for coronavirus mitigation in late February

April 14, 2020
Best PS4 games: Death Stranding, The Last of Us and more

Best PS4 games: Death Stranding, The Last of Us and more

April 14, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *