Hospital allows relatives of dying coronavirus patients to say goodbye

A hospital has become the first in the UK to allow dying coronavirus patients to see visitors, thanks to an emotional call from a nurse, according to a report.

The Royal University Hospital Bath was recently criticized when an anonymous nurse wrote a letter about “cruel” restrictions on visitors, The Sun reported.

“The reality for many people is that the last time they see their loved one, they will be loaded into an ambulance and then completely isolated from them when they die, ultimately receiving a phone call informing them of their deterioration and death. possible, ”the nurse wrote. “These measures seem cruel beyond belief.”

The heartbreaking plea prompted the hospital to review the restrictions and allow relatives to see patients in extraordinary circumstances, such as end-of-life situations, the newspaper reported.

“After careful consideration, we believe that we can, in some situations, safely support end-of-life visits for those with Covid-19, or while awaiting test results,” the hospital said in a communicated.

Relatives of patients will have to wear protective equipment before they can say goodbye, the report said.

“We are pleased to have been able to change our position on this matter because it is very important that, if possible, we support patients and their loved ones in these most difficult times,” said the hospital.