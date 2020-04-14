Hand of Indian police officer cut during sword attack during coronavirus lockout

The severed left hand of Harjit Singh, an assistant Punjab police sub-inspector, was then tied to his wrist after nearly eight hours of surgery.

The attack took place when a vehicle carrying seven men – who belong to the Sikh warrior minority known as the Nihangs – was stopped at a barricade outside a vegetable market in the Patiala district, KBS Sidhu, a senior state government official, told CNN. .

When the police asked the men for valid tickets, one of them pulled out a sword and cut Singh’s hand.

The injured officers, one of whom had sword wounds in the back, were taken to the University Institute of Medical Training and Research in Chandigarh.