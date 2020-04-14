Gianluca Vialli received clearance from pancreatic cancer

by April 14, 2020 sports
Gianluca Vialli received clearance from pancreatic cancer

Vialli, who played for Sampdoria, Juventus and Chelsea before playing a player manager role with the Blues in 1998, has had a decorated club career and has represented his country more than 50 times.

He initially recovered from cancer after receiving treatment in 2018, but the disease returned last year.

“I’m fine”, Vialli, 55 said to La Repubblica from London. “In December, I completed 17 months of chemotherapy, an eight-month cycle and another nine. It was difficult, even for someone as difficult as me, physically and mentally.

“The tests did not show any sign of the disease. I am happy, even if I say this under my breath to be on the safe side.

“Finding my health means seeing myself in the mirror, seeing hair growing, not having to frown with a pencil. It may seem strange at the moment (of the pandemic), compared to many others I feel very lucky.”

LILY: Professional sport continues amidst coronavirus
Pancreatic cancer is known to be one of the most aggressive forms of the disease, with a approximately 5% survival rate.
Despite the restoration of his health, Vialli wanted to remember those who suffered in Italy at coronavirus pandemic.

“I feel guilty for not being in Lombardy … I think of those who were brought to the hospital and forced to die alone, their relatives forbidden in the event of contagion, at the funeral which could not be celebrated “, he added.

“It’s terrible, an extreme test, a torment. This crisis will leave huge scars on the country; emotional, moral and economic scars.”

LILY: The match that changed football
Italy has been particularly affected by the coronavirus; more than 150,000 cases have been recorded, according to Johns Hopkins University, and the country locking has been expanded until May 3.

Vialli spent most of his playing days with the Italian team from Sampdoria in the 1980s and 90s, where he won the title of champion in 1991 and three titles from Coppa Italia.

LILY: Kenny Dalglish released from hospital after positive coronavirus test

He moved to Juventus in 1992 and won the Champions League four years later before moving to Chelsea.

In addition to his role as player manager with the Blues, he also led the English side of Watford.

After her initial cancer diagnosis, Vialli said that he felt a sense of “shame” because of the illness, adding that he would wear a sweater under his shirt so that no one would notice his changing physique.

He currently has a role with the Italian national team working alongside the head coach and former Sampdoria teammate Roberto Mancini.

Livia Borghese in Rome contributed to this report.

Source —–>http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/edition_sport/~3/RSefeoCrJ9c/index.html

About the author: Izer

View all posts by Izer »

Related Posts

Olivia Culpo out of champagne after the mega-deal of Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo out of champagne after the mega-deal of Christian McCaffrey

April 14, 2020
Morgan Barron and Vitali Kravtsov could compete for alignment

Morgan Barron and Vitali Kravtsov could compete for alignment

April 14, 2020
Christian McCaffrey Signs Record Contract To Become The NFL's Highest Paid Ball Holder

Christian McCaffrey Signs Record Contract To Become The NFL’s Highest Paid Ball Holder

April 14, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *