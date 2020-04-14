Gianluca Vialli received clearance from pancreatic cancer

Vialli, who played for Sampdoria, Juventus and Chelsea before playing a player manager role with the Blues in 1998, has had a decorated club career and has represented his country more than 50 times.

He initially recovered from cancer after receiving treatment in 2018, but the disease returned last year.

“I’m fine”, Vialli, 55 said to La Repubblica from London. “In December, I completed 17 months of chemotherapy, an eight-month cycle and another nine. It was difficult, even for someone as difficult as me, physically and mentally.

“The tests did not show any sign of the disease. I am happy, even if I say this under my breath to be on the safe side.

Livia Borghese in Rome contributed to this report.

