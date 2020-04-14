Gianluca Vialli received clearance from pancreatic cancer

Vialli, who played for Sampdoria, Juventus and Chelsea before playing a player manager role with the Blues in 1998, has had a decorated club career and has represented his country more than 50 times.
He initially recovered from cancer after receiving treatment in 2018, but the disease returned last year.
“The tests did not show any sign of the disease. I am happy, even if I say this under my breath to be on the safe side.
“Finding my health means seeing myself in the mirror, seeing hair growing, not having to frown with a pencil. It may seem strange at the moment (of the pandemic), compared to many others I feel very lucky.”
“I feel guilty for not being in Lombardy … I think of those who were brought to the hospital and forced to die alone, their relatives forbidden in the event of contagion, at the funeral which could not be celebrated “, he added.
“It’s terrible, an extreme test, a torment. This crisis will leave huge scars on the country; emotional, moral and economic scars.”
Vialli spent most of his playing days with the Italian team from Sampdoria in the 1980s and 90s, where he won the title of champion in 1991 and three titles from Coppa Italia.
He moved to Juventus in 1992 and won the Champions League four years later before moving to Chelsea.
In addition to his role as player manager with the Blues, he also led the English side of Watford.
He currently has a role with the Italian national team working alongside the head coach and former Sampdoria teammate Roberto Mancini.
