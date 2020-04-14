Ford predicts $ 600 million quarterly loss in coronavirus

Ford said on Monday that it plans to post a pre-tax loss of about $ 600 million for the first quarter after the coronavirus epidemic exploded sales and shutdown vehicle assembly plants, which would result in a 21% drop in vehicle sales to dealers compared to the same quarter in 2019.

The news drove Ford’s shares down more than 5% in the early afternoon to $ 5.08.

Only Ford’s joint ventures in China, where the COVID-19 pandemic has receded, are currently producing vehicles. The automaker said it was working on a scenario to gradually restart its manufacturing plants from the second quarter.

“However, we believe that we have enough cash today to allow us to get through at least the end of the third quarter without incremental vehicle production, wholesaling or financing,” said CFO Tim Stone in a statement. communicated.

Asked whether Ford would apply for loans from the US government or the Federal Reserve to keep operations running longer if necessary, a spokesman for the automaker said that unlike the Great Recession – when funding dried up – it there is still a lot of liquidity in the capital markets.

“We have a wide range of options” to obtain additional funding if necessary, said the spokesperson.

As of April 9, Ford said it had approximately $ 30 billion in cash on its balance sheet, including $ 15.4 billion borrowed last month against two existing lines of credit.

Ford said any decision to restart its factories will be made “in cooperation with local unions, suppliers, dealers and other stakeholders”.

In March, the company closed factories in North America and Europe due to the spread of the pandemic.

Earlier this month, the second US automaker said first quarter sales to the United States fell 12.5% ​​in the quarter. The American market, with its highly profitable pickup and SUV segments, generates the vast majority of Ford’s profits.

Ford’s US sales chief Mark LaNeve said on April 2 that Ford believed that some level of government stimulus would be needed for American consumers once the COVID-19 pandemic receded.

Ford has said it expects its adjusted first quarter loss before interest and taxes to be around $ 600 million, compared to profit of $ 2.4 billion a year ago.

The company said it expects to report approximately $ 34 billion in sales for the quarter.