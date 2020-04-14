Florida police chief on leave after linking death of coronavirus sheriff’s deputy to “homosexual behavior”

A woman who answered Engle’s phone said he was not available to comment.
Chief of Staff of the Brotherhood of Florida Police, Mike Tucker, wrote the letter to Davie City administrator Richard Lemack based on reports from members of the Davie Police Department.
Tucker wrote that the problems started after officers interviewed Engle about the department’s security protocol during the pandemic.
In response, Tucker said, Engle “depreciated” them during a patrol briefing and ordered them to stand in formation, “like the cadets returning to the police academy.” Then, Tucker said, he yelled at members for raising “baseless” concerns about the virus.
It was then that he began to make disparaging remarks about MP Bennett, said Tucker.
Tucker said members of the Davie Police Department told him that Engle said something about Bennett’s “backstory” and implied that Bennett had contracted and died from coronavirus because he was “a homosexual who attended homosexual events. ”
“The inference reported is that it was because of this homosexual lifestyle that Member of Parliament Bennett first contracted a serious underlying illness that worsened the Covid-19 virus and led to his death,” said Tucker writes in the letter.
Later, Tucker said, Engle attempted to “pick up on some of his comments” about Bennett in an email to the department. Engle told the officers to contact him directly to express his concerns, “something the intimidated subordinates obviously would not do, especially in the aftermath of this incident,” Tucker wrote.
Fiancé: Bennett had no underlying condition before the diagnosis of Covid-19
Bennett, a 12-year-old sheriff’s veteran, was a school resource officer who was hired to marry Jonathan Frey later this year. The Broward Sheriff’s Office described him as a “gay and proud member of the law enforcement community” who protected and supervised the students he worked with.
“It’s not the end of who he is,” said Frey. “I care very much about him. He was the love of my life and I know that his legacy will last, one way or another. But he was a beautiful soul.”
CNN’s Alta Spells and Pamela Wessmann contributed to this report.
