Florida men busted in murder of teenager in botched sneaker deal

Two Florida men have been charged with killing a high school student in a botched deal to buy several pairs of Adidas Yeezy sneakers for nearly $ 1,000, reports said.

Adrian Cosby and George Walton, both 19, face charges of second degree murder, attempted murder and attempted robbery in the death of 18-year-old Andrea Camps Lacayo Miami-Dade Miami Herald reports.

Camps, who was scheduled to graduate from Terra Environmental Research Institute in a few weeks, had struck a deal with boyfriend Sergio Berben to meet on April 7 to sell three pairs of Adidas Yeezy sneakers for $ 935, Cosby and Walton. declared detectives.

But police say Cosby shot Camps and Berben while Walton tried expensive sneakers – which cost around $ 220 but can search hundreds of others online – while sitting in a car near an abandoned house near the Florida toll booth.

The camps were shot at least once in the chest, while Berben was shot in the arm, Miami-Dade police said.

Camps, who was the captain of his high school dance team and known as “Dimples,” later died during a hospital operation.

Outgoing teenager known to “always light a room”, friends tell WSVN.

“She was beautiful,” said Vivyanna Fernandez at the station. “She was so brilliant. She was so touching and encouraging, so helpful, so friendly. “

Detectives arrested Cosby and Walton late Saturday and the couple confessed to shooting, Walton said he only intended to meet Berben and “steal the sneakers” after he tried them, according to an arrest report obtained by the Herald.

Berben also identified Cosby as the shooter, detectives said.

Walton and Cosby remain detained without bail, WPLG reports. It is not known if they have hired lawyers.