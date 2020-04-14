Florida man allegedly fake pizza orders at NJ

A known Florida fraudster is wanted by New Jersey authorities for allegedly claiming thousands of dollars in phony pizza orders in the state, claiming that food was donated to police, authorities said.

Orlando, Sudeep Khetani, 34, has never paid for any orders he placed in several Garden State pizzerias, including in southern Brunswick, Montgomery and Plainsboro, according to the township police department. from South Brunswick.

Several times when restaurants called Khetani he said oddly that he wanted the Italians to be infected with the coronavirus, police said.

“It is incomprehensible that a suspect is playing on the good will of so many in these difficult times,” said Chief Raymond Hayducka of the Canton of South Brunswick police service.

“Our businesses are all in trouble and every dollar counts. I will not tolerate anyone trying to take advantage of our community in these difficult days. “

The police were finally able to identify Khetani through the fake phone number he used.

Authorities in New Jersey and Florida are working together to find Khetani.

Khetani is on probation in the Sunshine State for selling fake Disney World tickets, police said.

