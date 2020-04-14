Federal Court of Appeal decision authorizes “medical abortion” in Texas while court challenge continues

The 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals order is the latest development in a lawsuit which bounced between Texas federal courts, causing chaos on the ground for clinics and patients in the state. Monday’s decision is temporary, but it could block or perhaps even avoid a potential Supreme Court confrontation on the issue.
The controversy started last month when Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed an executive decree which has been interpreted as restricting access to abortion in the state, citing the need to preserve personal protective equipment during the pandemic.

Abortion rights advocates challenged the scope of Abbott’s court order, sparking a legal battle that went back and forth between a district court judge who initially blocked the decree regarding access to abortion and a federal court of appeal which twice quashed the district court judge.

The last salvo arrived Monday evening when the court of appeal declared that it would refuse a request of Texas to block the medical abortions, a procedure where a patient takes two pills, which is often carried out at the beginning of the pregnancy. Abortion providers say that no PPE is used for medical abortion.

The court noted “ambiguity” in the current case as to whether medical abortions are covered by the governor’s order.

The court’s decision means that an application pending before the Supreme Court is unlikely to be dealt with, at least for the time being.

CNN contacted the Texas Attorney General’s office to comment on the decision.

Alexis McGill Johnson, acting president and CEO of Planned Parenthood, called the decision “very temporary relief for some Texans.”

“As people try to navigate their new realities during a pandemic – losing jobs, quarantining with violent partners, or having to do essential jobs – we need more access to abortion, no less. This fight is far from over, “she said. .

