Farmers throw away food that could go to food banks. The American Farm Bureau and Feeding America want to change that

The American Farm Bureau, which represents American agricultural producers, and Feeding America, a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 pantries nationwide, have teamed up to call on government officials to help connect farmers with farmers. food banks.
“As you know, food banks are under enormous pressure to meet skyrocketing demand,” wrote Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, and Zippy Duval, president of the American Farm Bureau, in a letter addressed to Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue on Friday. “At the same time, however, we are seeing literally tons of agricultural products rejected due to the closure of much of the economy.”
The two organizations proposed a coupon program that would increase the relationship between farmers and food banks, allowing them to work directly with each other. Usually both parties go through a third, which can often delay the arrival of food on the shelves of food banks.
This USDA-managed coupon system, Babineaux-Fontenot and Duval said, would send agricultural products to food banks while helping farmers and ranchers recover the costs of lost markets, such as restaurants and closed tourism businesses by the pandemic. It would also help quickly provide fresh farm produce to families in need.
“This is an opportunity for the USDA to act quickly to produce a gain for food banks and a gain for farmers,” the letter said. “This is a chance for the government to serve as a facilitator while eliminating bureaucracy and red tape.”
