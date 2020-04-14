Farmers throw away food that could go to food banks. The American Farm Bureau and Feeding America want to change that

The American Farm Bureau, which represents American agricultural producers, and Feeding America, a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 pantries nationwide, have teamed up to call on government officials to help connect farmers with farmers. food banks.

“As you know, food banks are under enormous pressure to meet skyrocketing demand,” wrote Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, and Zippy Duval, president of the American Farm Bureau, in a letter addressed to Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue on Friday. “At the same time, however, we are seeing literally tons of agricultural products rejected due to the closure of much of the economy.”

The letter arrives as millions of new unemployed people flood the doors of food banks, pantries and soup kitchens. Food banks in the United States are reporting a 40% increase in demand , according to Feeding America.