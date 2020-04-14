Fact check: a list of false allegations from the bitter Trump coronavirus briefing

Trump also wrongly claimed that he had “total” authority over state coronavirus restrictions, falsely claimed that he inherited broken coronavirus tests, falsely claimed that the presumed democratic candidate Joe Biden apologized for calling it xenophobic, falsely claimed that the governors had stopped talking about the need for fans, and falsely claimed that he had banned travel from Europe.

Here is our preliminary summary of his claims and the facts that accompany them. This will be updated throughout the night.

During the task force briefing, the White House presented a digital montage of TV and radio clips of Trump’s first actions with the coronavirus. A clip featured audio from New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who can be heard describing how the president was criticized for his travel ban from China.

The facts first: Haberman’s quotes are misleading because they sum up one of his key points: the President’s travel restriction was one of the last steps he took to fight the coronavirus for weeks.

Here is the Haberman quote as presented by the White House video:

“As there were more and more cases and it was clear that it was spreading outside of China – where it came from – the president made this decision which was widely criticized by the Democrats and even some Republicans back then number of flights from China to the United States The idea was to stop the spread of the disease, limit transmissions. He was charged with xenophobia. He was charged with making a move racist. In the end, it was probably effective, because it did take some fairly aggressive action against the spread of the virus. “

According to a daily transcript March 25 podcast, here’s the end of the quote, including a key point (in bold) at the end that was omitted from the White House presentation:

“In the end, it was probably effective because it did take a fairly aggressive step against the spread of the virus. The problem is, it was one of the last things he did for several weeks.”

According to the transcript, Daily Host Michael Barbaro asked a follow-up question: “So the right decision in retrospect, but not accompanied by similar actions that could have contained the transmission.”

Haberman replied, “That is exactly it. In the same way that George W. Bush was criticized for his” Mission accomplished “banner on Iraq, the president treated this moment as if it was his mission accomplished. He didn’t do anything after that, in terms of alerting the public, or telling people to be safe, or telling people to take precautions, and it basically wasted several weeks in the United States. “

Like Haberman underlined on Twitter , she went on to say that the president “treated this travel limitation as a mission accomplished moment”, recalling former president George W. Bush.

Verification of the facts on Trump’s allegations regarding his travel restrictions in Europe and China

Responding to criticisms of his administration’s response to the coronavirus, Trump touted his decision to limit travel from areas that had more cases of coronavirus than in the United States at the time.

Trump told reporters on Monday, “I banned China, do you think it was easy? Then I banned Europe and many said it was an incredible thing to do.”

When asked later if he would be willing to lift travel restrictions as part of the country’s opening, Trump added, “Right now, we have a very strict ban. We will continue to do so until to heal. “

The facts first: It is misleading to call the travel restrictions that Trump announced against China and Europe a ban because they contained multiple exemptions. Only foreign nationals who were in China, the Schengen area in Europe, the United Kingdom or Ireland in the last 14 days are strictly prohibited from entering the United States.

As at February 2 , US citizens who had stayed in the Chinese province of Hubei in the two weeks preceding their return to the United States are subject to a mandatory quarantine of up to 14 days upon their return to the United States. US citizens returning from the rest of mainland China may also face 14 days of quarantine after undergoing health checks at certain ports of entry.

the wider European travel suspension Trump announced on March 11 that it applies to the 26 countries of the Schengen area, a European area in which people can move freely across internal borders without being subject to border controls. While Trump initially identified the UK as exempt, other countries that are not in the Schengen area and therefore also exempt from the restrictions include Ireland, Croatia, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Romania, the Ukraine, Serbia, Armenia, Montenegro, Belarus and Russia. As of March 14, the ban has been extended to include foreign nationals traveling from the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The restrictions also did not apply to US citizens returning from Europe, as well as permanent US residents and certain family members of citizens and permanent residents. You can read more about European travel restrictions here

Governors have what they need

Trump repeatedly stated at Monday’s briefing that governors across the country are pleased with his administration’s efforts to get the state supplies and the hospital capacity they need to treat coronavirus patients.

The facts first: Trump’s claims ignore the fact that some governors said this week that they still need medical supplies and are struggling with the capacity of hospital beds.

Towards the start of the briefing, the president released a montage of video clips attempting to present his administration’s response to the coronavirus in a positive light. The montage highlighted clips from many governors, Democrats and Republicans, thanking the President for the help of his administration.

During the briefing, the president said that “no one who needed a fan got it”.

“If you look, they all said,” We need fans “… you can’t hear fans any more. They have all the fans they need. Which we were right. We said you are asking for it.” too much, you don’t need it, “said Trump.

In the briefing, Trump also said, “No one who needed a hospital bed got a hospital bed.”

Still, two of the governors included in the assembly, New Jersey governor Phil Murphy, a Democrat, and Maryland governor Larry Hogan, a Republican, one day said before their two states needed more equipment.

“I think saying that everyone is completely happy and that we have everything we need is not entirely accurate,” said Hogan. told ABC “This Week” Sunday . “I mean everyone still has huge needs for personal protective equipment and fans and all those things you hear about. Everyone is fighting to find these things all over the world and around the world. “

Murphy said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday that New Jersey does not have enough supplies to do “universal testing”, which is an objective and that the state “currently only tests symptomatic patients”.

Murphy also said his state is struggling to stay ahead of hospital bed capacity.

“We are fighting to stay one step ahead of the bed capacity, the ventilators that are constantly running, the medication you need for these ventilators, the personal protective equipment and the relief of the lifter enclosure for our health workers, “he added.