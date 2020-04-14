Even Girl Scouts Can’t Get a Rebate for Coronaviruses

If we’ve learned anything from the coronavirus pandemic, it’s that once a company gets your money, it really, really doesn’t want to give it away.

Airlines, cruise ships, hotels – everyone has been reluctant to reimburse customers for virus-related cancellations, instead offering credits for future reservations.

How badly did things go? Too bad even the girl scouts asked for help.

Adriana Leyva, 50, contacted me the other day to tell me that her Pasadena troupe of nearly two dozen girls aged 10 and 11 had to cancel a trip planned this month to Northern California for what we call a “Transition ceremony.”

This is when a Girl Scout marks her advancement to the next level – say, from Brownie to Junior.

“It is a decisive moment when a girl scout becomes aware of her achievements and is ready for new adventures and responsibilities,” said the group.

Leyva told me that his troop had raised funds and paid about $ 7,000 to a travel agency, Adventures America, to book the trip, including round-trip flights on Southwest Airlines.

Southwest, like all airlines, has canceled flights to the right and left. When the Scouts’ flight was grounded, Southwest informed Adventures America that it would provide credit for a future reservation, which the travel agent said it would hold on behalf of the girls.

The problem is that all members of the troop may not be able to make a future trip, or may no longer be eligible for bypass surgery due to their age.

“We would prefer to recover the money,” said Leyva. “It seems unfair to the travel agent to keep the money.”

That done. And this is a situation that many consumers can identify with.

I have written about how most airlines were willing to waive change fees, but were very reluctant to offer refunds for canceled flights.

Likewise, cruise lines have been much more eager to provide credits for future trips than to reimburse their customers.

Last week, most major car insurance companies offered temporary discounts of between 15% and 25% after writing about the ridiculousness of consumers paying the same rates at a time when most cars are parked in the car. alley.

Monday, California insurance commissioner Ricardo Lara auto insurers to return partial premiums for at least April and May.

“With Californians driving fewer kilometers and many businesses closed due to the COVID-19 emergency, consumers need premium relief that no longer reflects their current risk of accident or loss,” said he declared.

The river that runs through all of these experiences is that it can be like pulling your teeth out to receive refunds from companies that don’t want to wipe out the profits from their books – even if the cancellations are for circumstances beyond the control of most people.

It is a struggle that I have heard about several times in recent days.

Don Geller, 65, had booked a trip to Las Vegas for an equestrian event which was later canceled.

Delta Air Lines granted credit for a future flight to Geller’s travel agency, Expedia, which wanted to hold the money until the Irvine resident was ready to leave.

“It’s not what I want,” Geller told me. “It’s not what I need.”

A Delta spokesperson said customers can request refunds, but will be granted on a case-by-case basis.

Christie Hudson, an Expedia spokesperson, said the company is working with travel and hospitality providers “to help our customers with their disrupted travel plans.”

The vagueness of this stated commitment speaks volumes about what consumers are facing.

Deborah Vogel, 61, told me how difficult it is for her to receive a full refund for an Airbnb reservation that had to be canceled because the university meeting she planned to attend next month is no longer happening .

“The owner’s policy is to only offer a 50% refund if the reservation is canceled,” said the South Pasadena resident. “They are not ready to change.”

An Airbnb spokesperson pointed to me A font stating that due to the pandemic, the company “will reimburse or issue a travel credit which includes all service charges for covered cancellations”.

But an e-mail sent by the company to Vogel informs him that its cancellation “is not part of our policy on extenuating circumstances COVID-19”.

It’s difficult. We face mixed corporate signals and a long-standing reluctance to return money that has been paid for a good or service.

These are clearly extraordinary moments. My advice is to not hesitate to push companies to do the right thing.

Auto insurers, for example, have been dragging their feet for as long as possible before committing to lowering coronavirus rates.

However, I have heard a number of people say that they have managed to contact their insurer and ask for a discount based on lower mileage related to staying at home.

Initiate. Many companies appear to have adopted a discrete intensification policy, but only when asked to do so.

As for the Girl Scouts, I’m happy to report that they have nothing to fear.

Rip Hunter, senior vice president of Adventures America, told me that the travel agency would not insist that the money stay.

Instead, he said, the company will pay the troop out of its own pocket if Southwest does not switch from future flight credit to cash.

“We are in the business for the long haul,” said Hunter. “We will do what our customers need us to do.”

Give this business a badge of merit.