ESPN calls on top talent to cut salaries by 15%

April 14, 2020
ESPN is asking its top 100 public figures to cut salaries by 15% over the next three months.

ESPN executives are selling the idea to its highest paid employees, like Stephen A. Smith, Mike Greenberg and Scott Van Pelt, that the temporary cut in wages will help others keep their wages during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are asking about 100 of our commentators to join our leaders and take a temporary pay cut,” ESPN said in a statement. “These are tough times, and we are all in the same boat.”

The news was first reported by Sports affairs journal.

ESPN leaders told the agents on the air that the move is designed to save jobs for lower-paid staff. ESPN, like all Disney, has holidays. The first in the network to be affected were people working on remote events that are currently not taking place.

Smith recently accepted an agreement that will bring him nearly $ 8 million in wages a year, while Greenberg earns $ 6.5 million. Van Pelt also makes several millions, but his exact figure is unknown.

Disney, owner of ESPN, had previously announced that vice presidents and over were asked to take a pay cut of 20% or more. The company has also allowed thousands of people to leave its fleet and other inactive businesses.

