by April 14, 2020 Top News
ESPN asks commentators to cut salaries by 15% due to coronavirus

The move would affect 100 of the highest paid commenters on the network and represent a 15% reduction over the next three months.

“We are asking a hundred of our commentators to join our leaders and take a temporary pay cut,” the sports channel said in a statement on Monday. “These are difficult times and we are all in the same boat.”

ESPN did not say how many commentators accepted the pay cut. The salary reduction follows network executives who have their salary reduced from 20% to 30% depending on the title. These measures are designed to keep other holidays away from the network.

ESPN parent company executives, Disney ((DIS), also have taken salary cuts with the company’s executive president, Bob Iger, giving up all of his salary. Disney announced earlier this month that it employees on leave “whose jobs are not necessary at the moment.”

The coronavirus epidemic has hit ESPN particularly hard since the virus forced the closure of major sports – the lifeblood of network programming.

ESPN hastened to fill its air without sport in the meantime.

This is done with a mix of live studio shows, archive content and “acrobatic event programming”. A stuntman, for example, was broadcasting through the Sunday, NBA and WNBA H-O-R-S-E remote tournament.
The network also moved up his long-awaited documentary series by Michael Jordan, “The Last Dance”, from June to April.

