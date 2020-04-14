ESPN asks commentators to cut salaries by 15% due to coronavirus

The move would affect 100 of the highest paid commenters on the network and represent a 15% reduction over the next three months.

“We are asking a hundred of our commentators to join our leaders and take a temporary pay cut,” the sports channel said in a statement on Monday. “These are difficult times and we are all in the same boat.”

ESPN did not say how many commentators accepted the pay cut. The salary reduction follows network executives who have their salary reduced from 20% to 30% depending on the title. These measures are designed to keep other holidays away from the network.