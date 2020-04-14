Elite sailmaker changes course to produce gowns for coronavirus race

Tokyo – When Junichiro Shiraishi heard the coronavirus the pandemic was leaving doctors and nurses desperately short of overalls, it only took a few days to find a solution. Shiraishi is the principal advisor to North Sails Japan, which designs and produces sails for some of the most competitive vessels in the world.

At all of the Summer Olympics since the 1996 Atlanta Games, the Yokohama-based outfit has provided gold medalists with sails. Worldwide, 80% of the sails used in the “class 470”, Olympic level dinghies, for two people, have left the North Sails factory line.

Workers at the North Sails Japan factory make medical gowns in sailcloth at their factory in Yokohama. Document / North Sails Japan



Shiraishi is himself a champion champion, but the manufacture of medical equipment represented unknown waters. With the Olympics and all the major regattas pending, the Yokohama assembly line remained high and dry. But Shiraishi found a way to keep his 30 workers busy, while participating in the fight against COVID-19.

North Sails Japan is just the latest in a vast global migration of companies engaged in the war against the coronavirus. Health workers around the world are threatened by the lack of masks, face masks and others personal protective equipment (PPE), and a wide range of industries – from clothing automotive and electronics, and even chocolate manufacturers – have intensified and re-equipped their factories and supply chains in a “pivot to PPE” worldwide.

Water resistant and designed to block airflow, the coated polyester sailcloth from North Sails Japan seemed ideal for protecting frontline medical personnel from infectious diseases. Designed to accelerate boats as quickly as possible without adding unnecessary weight, the high performance sailcloth for elite competition is super thin and light; Shiraishi said that one meter of fabric weighs less than an ounce. The fabric of a spinnaker sail can make seven medical coats.

A model shows one of North Sails Japan’s medical dresses, made from veil fabric in the Yokohama factory. Document / North Sails Japan



Veil dresses are not without drawbacks; they can be uncomfortably hot in hot weather and they are not flame retardant. “But conventional Hazmat overalls are also hot to wear,” he told CBS News. “There is a compromise between safety and comfort.”

Japanese Ministry of Health guidelines recommend that PPE be discarded after each use. But one of Shiraishi’s clients, a doctor and boating enthusiast, gave the prototype a boost, so this week North Sails started taking orders.

At ¥ 7,000 (about $ 65) each, veil dresses are several times more expensive than many disposable versions – but they can be washed and reused.

At a full clip, the Yokohama factory can only make a hundred dresses a day, a drop in the ocean of need, concedes Shiraishi, but a way to lend a hand.

“To be able to sail again and for the Olympic Games to take place next year, the virus must be contained,” he told the Asahi newspaper. “If we can contribute, we want to do our best.”