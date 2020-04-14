Eli Broad’s Malibu home resurfaces at $ 75 million

In Malibu, a waterfront home owned by billionaire philanthropist Eli Broad was sold for $ 75 million.

The modern-style residence, designed by Getty Center architect Richard Meier, hit the market in February for the same price, but was briefly pulled from the market in late March amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.

Located on the coveted Carbon Beach, the estate includes two plots with two structures and over 100 feet of frontage on the beach.

Broad acquired the two properties – including one owned by former Madonna director Freddy DeMann – in the late 1990s for a total of $ 5.65 million, according to records, and charged New York-based Meier York, to design the complex.

1/8 The house designed by Richard Meier evokes the other works of the architect with its white aluminum panels and its expanses of glass. (Simon Berlyn) 2/8 The property includes two plots with more than 100 feet of frontage on the beach. (Simon Berlyn) 3/8 The back of the house. (Simon Berlyn) 4/8 The window walls offer an ocean view. (Simon Berlyn) 5/8 The terrace facing the ocean extends the outdoor living space. (Simon Berlyn) 6/8 The master bedroom opens onto a balcony. (Simon Berlyn) 7/8 Retractable doors open onto a side patio. (Simon Berlyn) 8/8 A guest house is located opposite the main residence. (Simon Berlyn)

Dressed in white aluminum panels with frosted glass, the 5,374 square foot house is a kind of familiar cousin to other Meier projects, such as the Residence Gardone in Italy and in Rachofsky House in Dallas. Inside, Rose Tarlow’s interiors have a sleek aesthetic with white walls, light wood floors and high ceilings. Imposing glass walls in the center of the show on the Pacific.

Including the guest house, there are five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The terraces and balconies facing the ocean widen the outdoor living space.

The Broad residence returns to the market as the second most expensive house for sale in Malibu; The Paradise Cove estate, founder of Metro Networks, David Saperstein, is worth $ 115 million. The “New Castle”, a contemporary mansion near Serra Retreat, is also listed for $ 75 million.

Broad, 86, co-founded Kaufman & Broad Home Corp. and founded Los Angeles-based retirement savings company SunAmerica, which he sold in 1999 as part of a multi-billion dollar equity transaction . A major influence on the Los Angeles art scene, Broad helped create and create the Los Angeles Museum of Contemporary Art in 1979 and is a life administrator of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. He also founded the Broad Museum in downtown Los Angeles to house the collection of contemporary art that he and his wife, Edythe, have accumulated.

The Broads has pledged about $ 1 billion to arts institutions in Los Angeles.

Branden and Rayni Williams of Hilton & Hyland own the list.