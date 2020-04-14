Eero Sale: Increase Your Wi-Fi Coverage With This Refurbished Eero Bundle

by April 14, 2020 Top News
Chances are you’ve been at home more than usual lately, and now you may notice all the flaws in your current Wi-Fi system. Fortunately, you no longer have to endure uneven coverage. Right now you can get a big discount on a Certified refurbished Eero Pro Mesh Wi-Fi system.

  • Refurb Eero Pro Mesh Wi-Fi System ($ 277, originally $ 467; amazon.com)

Eero Pro Mesh Wi-Fi System

For those who are not familiar, a mesh Wi-Fi system divides your router into several access points, which work together to create wider coverage with more bandwidth. (To learn more about the differences between traditional Wi-Fi and mesh Wi-Fi, click on here.) And when it comes to mesh systems, Eero is a premium brand; it even integrates with the Apple HomeKit. Don’t let the fact that this is a refurbishment scare you: these items are tested and certified to work as new, and they come with the same limited warranty as new Eero products.

This specific pack comes with one Eero Pro and two Eero Beacons. The big difference between these devices is the coverage and installation. The Eero Pro requires an Ethernet connection from your modem (and AC power). But once you’ve set it up, it transmits your Wi-Fi in an area of ​​1,750 square feet with excellent bandwidth. It is powerful enough to handle all kinds of technology at once, from PCs to smartphones.

The Eero Beacon, on the other hand, simply plugs into an outlet – yes, that’s it. Once plugged in, it will create a 1,500 square foot coverage area. (But be aware that the Beacon is an extender and only works as part of an Eero network.)

The mesh technology of this set can cover the needs of most homes, but if you don’t want the complete set, that’s OK. Both Eero Pro reconditioned certified and Eero Beacon refurbished certified are for sale only.

  • Refurb Eero Pro ($ 119, originally $ 169; amazon.com)
  • Refurb Eero Beacon ($ 79, originally $ 129; amazon.com)

So buy now and boost your home Wi-Fi system. For more great deals, check out CNN coupons.

Note: The above prices reflect the price indicated by the retailer at the time of publication.


