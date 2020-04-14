Economic collapse gives Texas Democrats new hope

Davis replied that Roy’s approach to the pandemic would endanger public health and further damage the economy. Roy, she said in an interview, should spend less time on radio broadcasts comparing mayors and judges to “dictators” and “more time working to make sure Texans receive medical support and the essential economic resources they need ”.

Other early stages involved statewide leaders who weren’t even on the ballot this fall. Republican Governor Greg Abbott, in particular, has taken the heat from Democrats and the press for acting too slowly to stem the spread of the virus – the positions his critics maintain were supposed to welcome the businesses of the rural counties that form his base. vote, but also where the virus has not grown as quickly.

“We were looking blue after O’Rourke’s race. But people thought it was the mark of high water, “said Chad Cantella, a Texas lobbyist who is not registered with a political party, about the uncertainty about the spread of the virus and that voters will blame for its impact. “It could have the same effect. It could really charge the Democratic base to overcome the bump. “

Without a statewide candidate to merge – the Democrats have yet to choose a Senate candidate to challenge Republican John Cornyn – they are using Trump as a national flagship. Meanwhile, a new generation of Texas democrats who hold obscure but powerful offices assume their role of counterweight to Abbott and his handling of the crisis.

Some 13,827 Texans of more than 133,000 who have tested so far for Covid-19 were positive for the virus. Almost 2,000 are in hospital and 286 have died.

Of the total number of positive cases, 2,269 in Texas are now characterized as having recovered. Ray Sullivan, who was chief of staff to former Governor Rick Perry, said that Abbott had done an admirable job of looking after the diverse interests of his state and was skeptical that voters would support Democrats over the differences of battle in their approach to the virus.

But Democrats say Abbott’s resistance to the rapid economic shutdown will come back to haunt Republicans in competitive races this fall.

The governor finally issued what amounted to a statewide “stay at home” order, although he rubbed that description. Incidental scuffles followed his exemptions for religious services and in particular abortion in a ban on elective procedure. Another Conservative Republican, Lieutenant-Governor Dan Patrick raised his eyebrows when the former radio host suggested that seniors like him would put their health or even their lives at risk to help save the economy for future generations. .