East and West Coast Governors Form Pacts to Decide When to Reopen Economies

The first such group to be announced arrived on the East Coast on Monday. New York’s democratic government Andrew Cuomo has said that his state, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Rhode Island and Massachusetts are each planning to appoint a public health and economic official to a regional working group. The chief of staff to the governor of each state will also be part of the group, which will immediately begin to develop a reopening plan.

President Donald Trump foreshadowed the impending clash with local officials in a tweet Monday morning, dismissing some of the governors who have said in recent days that they have the power to decide when they will reopen their state economies.

“In an attempt to create conflict and confusion, some in the false media say that it is the decision of the governors to open the States, not that of the President of the United States and the federal government. of course it’s incorrect, “Trump tweeted.

During the White House Coronavirus task force briefing on Monday, Trump again asserted his authority to overrule the governors, saying that the President of the United States is calling the shots. “

“When someone is president of the United States, authority is complete,” he said. “And that’s how it should be.”

Seven East Coast States to Work Together to Reopen

The East Coast group will study data research and experience in other areas to provide “guidelines and parameters for moving forward,” said Cuomo. He described it as a “sharing” of information, research and resources to arrive at a “coherent, if not complementary” plan.

Cuomo said that the people who work in New York come everyday from the borders – they live in Connecticut and New Jersey, in addition to New York State – and it makes sense that the states work in a coordinated fashion .

“His staff is my staff, my staff is his staff, all of these decisions affect everyone and the whole region. What this virus says is that all of your lines and boundaries make no sense,” Cuomo said, referring to to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. , another Democrat.

All states wishing to join are welcome, Cuomo said, adding that he is in touch with Massachusetts.

The group’s goal is to create a plan to reopen each state in a way that limits new outbreaks of coronavirus. Among the plans are contact tracing, treatment and social distancing measures.

Cuomo noted that his state’s health officials believed he had reached a plateau in the cases, which he hailed as good news. He added that a regional approach was necessary to avoid a resurgence of cases.

While everyone is anxious to reopen the economy, Cuomo said it was important to do it with a “smart plan” step by step, evaluating the data at each step.

“What the art is going to be here … is to do it intelligently and do it productively, and do it in a coordinated way, do it in coordination with the other states that are in the region, and do it as a cooperative effort, where we learn from each other. “

The Governor of New York has said that it would be important to share information, resources and intelligence.

“No one has done it before,” he said. “No other state has done this before. So it’s a step forward after researching and consulting with experts. I am not an expert in public health, but it must be informed by experts and by data. You take a step forward. You see how it works. And then you measure the next step. “

California, Oregon and Washington join forces

On the west coast, a separate group aims to achieve similar results.

California will announce at noon Pacific time on Tuesday what Newsom called on Tuesday a “bottom-up” plan to ease state restrictions and “targeted interventions” to slow the spread of the coronavirus. This briefing will take place a few hours before Trump presents the members of his “Open Our Country” working group, setting up a possible clash between the prudence of the governors of Western states so far and Trump’s desire to act quickly. to reopen the country. .

In what looked like an implicit warning to Trump, Newsom repeatedly stated that the decision of the West Coast governors would be based on scientific facts and data.

“The virus knows no borders, knows no borders. You cannot build walls around it and you cannot deny basic basic facts,” said Newsom. “We will be guided by facts, we will be guided by evidence will be guided by science will be led by our public health advisers.”

Faced with a difficult re-election campaign with voters increasingly critical of his response to the virus, Trump expressed his eagerness to revive the economy – with a May 1 target – predicting a rapid rebound at a time when more than 17 millions of people have applied for unemployment.

But Trump has offered few details on how it works. He refused to recognize the problems with state-to-state coronavirus testing, claiming that the American testing system is better than any other in the world – a statement that is not consistent with facts.

Over the weekend, he suggested that the burden rests with the governors, although the problems with the first round of tests sent by the federal government to the United States stemmed from a design flaw in the test. Many states have struggled to obtain the reagents needed to perform the tests, as well as a shortage of laboratory staff to process the tests and determine each diagnosis. Some hospital systems have also reported a high level of false negatives.

“Governors, perfect your states’ testing programs and devices,” Trump tweeted Sunday evening. “Be ready, great things are happening. No excuses! The federal government is there to help you. We are testing. More than any other country in the world. So get ready with masks!”

Newsom worked closely with Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Oregon Governor Kate Brown throughout the pandemic. He said the three governors have developed the reopening process and the protocol they will present on Tuesday, as they needed a regional approach to slow the rate of coronavirus cases by continuing to practice appropriate social distancing measures .

The partnership the three west coast states have built will be facilitated, Newsom said, due to their coordinated efforts last year when wildfires ravaged northern California. Oregon and Washington have sent engines south so California can “focus our resources on some of southern California’s hotspots” in the middle of the forest fire season.

Newsom quoted an old proverb when announcing coordination of western governors to three states at its noon briefing on Monday: “If you want to go fast, go alone, but if you want to go far, go together”.

Newsom said discussions with governors of Oregon and Washington over the parameters for reopening the economy began early last week.

“We have started a process to establish more formally what it would look like and how we could begin the process of incremental release of home orders which has advanced the fundamental principle of keeping people healthy, keeping people safe, using science to guide our decision making, not political pressure, “Newsom said.

Newsom said the three states hope to extend their protocol in concert with other governors of western states, while continuing to work with east coast states to share best practices, as well as loaning medical technicians to emergency and medical personnel, ventilators and other equipment to combat the Covid Outbreak19.

The governor of California said their goal was to pursue “the spirit of collaboration that extends far beyond the west coast of the United States, by forming perspectives and opinions, sharing best practices and, ultimately, advancing the cause that unites us all – and that is reopening our economy and doing it in a safe, strategic and responsible manner. “

Other regional pacts could also be in preparation.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz told reporters Monday that he had spoken with Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer and Wisconsin governor Tony Evers to work together to open these states to their respective home stay orders .

“But the only way to make it happen is if we have large-scale testing,” said Walz.

This story was updated on Monday with further developments.