Drew Doughty: It will be “quite difficult” to end the NHL season

At the end of a half-hour conference call with reporters on Monday, Drew Doughty answered his last question with a very honest answer.

The Kings defender, who seemed anything but optimistic about the end of the NHL season in the midst of the COVID-19 hatching, would he feel different if his team was higher in the standings?

“Yeah,” he laughs. “For sure.”

Unfortunately, the circumstances gave Doughty a clearer picture of the grim situation in the NHL. With the Kings out of the playoff race, he focuses on the bigger picture.

“I really don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said. “Obviously the players want to play. Fans want to see us. We want to play in front of the fans. But it looks like it will be quite difficult to do. “

Doughty’s own experience provides convincing anecdotal evidence. Once the NHL season was suspended on March 12, Doughty and his family returned to their Canadian off-season home in London, Ontario, to wait for the delay.

In the month since, he hasn’t skated – “my equipment isn’t even in London,” he said – and has only used his modest home gym equipment to stay in shape.

It is not safe to go into off-season mode, where he can stop completely and let his body recover, or stay a little fit. He’s still waiting to see if this regular season is over, in which case the Kings could play up to 12 more games, or if next season’s schedule will start on time. He is not even convinced that holding an after-season this summer would be worth the potential health risk and certain logistical nightmares.

“I know they want to give away the Stanley Cup so badly this year, but to be honest, it wouldn’t even be like winning a real Stanley Cup if the season was not over, if the teams couldn’t make it to the playoffs . , “he said.” I guess they should find a different playoff format, so it would be a little different. I’m not a big fan of it as much as I want to play. “

The hockey hole in Doughty’s life has not been easy to replace. It misses the matches and the fans, of course, but also the little moments around the ice, and the memories made in the locker room and on the road.

“This is what you are missing,” he said. “Go into the room, laugh all the time, hear stories from young and old about their children or whatever.” I mean, it’s the best part of hockey. “

Doughty found a few silver liners while he was stuck at home. With his strict season schedule set aside for now, he has found more time to be father and husband. Freed from the short-term attention required throughout the regular season, he reflected on his future aspirations, including that of owning a junior hockey franchise in the Ontario Hockey League.

He was also able to reflect on another past season, highlighting the positive contributions of young teammates such as Matt Roy, Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe, as well as the progress made in the first year under new coach Todd McLellan.

” It was great for us, ” said Doughty, who personally tallied 35 points (seven goals, 28 assists) in 67 games for a Kings team that scored 29-35-6. “It’s a little disappointing that we couldn’t have done better than we have done this season because the change we have had in the coaching team has made this year’s success very accessible . “

Again, the fact that the Kings – the penultimate of the Western Conference at the end of the season – did not improve made it easier for Doughty to face the truth of this new situation.

“We have no idea the end of this virus,” he said. “We are just sitting here waiting, working, preparing to hopefully return at any time. I think the NHL or whoever has to make a decision will make a decision on this soon. It looks like it will to be hard enough to come back, to resume the season or the playoffs. “