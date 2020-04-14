Drake Writes Card History – Again

Billboard announced Monday that the rapper became the first male artist to debut three songs at number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

The entry of his latest single, “Toosie Slide”, in first place helped him tie with Mariah Carey, who made three No. 1 debut on the Hot 100 in 1995-97.

The new song is the seventh total of Drake’s No. 1 Hot Drake and dethroned “Blinding Lights” from The Weeknd, who spent two weeks at the top of the table.