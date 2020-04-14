Drake Writes Card History – Again

Billboard announced Monday that the rapper became the first male artist to debut three songs at number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.
The entry of his latest single, “Toosie Slide”, in first place helped him tie with Mariah Carey, who made three No. 1 debut on the Hot 100 in 1995-97.
The new song is the seventh total of Drake’s No. 1 Hot Drake and dethroned “Blinding Lights” from The Weeknd, who spent two weeks at the top of the table.
In July 2018, the Canadian rapper breaks the Beatles’ 54th birthday record of five simultaneous singles on Billboards Top 10 when Drake’s album “Scorpion” released seven.
The following year, Drake expanded his own chart record with his album, “Care Package” which earned him his ninth album n ° 1 on the Billboard 200 charts.
Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/edition_entertainment/~3/rVGWSl5le6c/index.html