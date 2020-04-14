Diane Keaton is the Carole Baskin team

As for the heated rivalry between zoo keeper Joe Exotic and animal welfare activist Carole Baskin in “Tiger King”, Diane Keaton takes sides.

The revered actress – and longtime animal rights activist – was so troubled by the way exotic and private zoo owners treated their tigers and animals that she immediately approved the Big Cat Public Safety Act , the same bill supported by Baskin and his Big Cat Rescue. sanctuary.

“I have always been impressed by the big cats. These majestic creatures are an essential part of our ecosystems and that is where they belong; in the desert, “Keaton said in a statement to the Post on Monday.” The personal ownership of these animals saddens me and also exploits them. This is, among many other reasons, why I support those who support the Big Cat Law Safety Act. “

If passed, the legislation would ban private ownership of big cats and make pets illegal – which was the cornerstone of Exotic’s business.

Baskin’s efforts to support the bill, presented on the show, become a huge point of contention between her and Exotic, who founded G.W. Oklahoma Big Cat and Other Wildlife Zoo.

Exotic is currently serving a 22-year sentence for a murder plot hired to kill Baskin and for killing at least five tigers to death.

Although Keaton – who is a member of the board of directors of the animal rights group Social Compassion in Legislation (SCIL) – could not even bring himself to watch the show, all the publicity pushed the icon ” Annie Hall ”aged 74 to get involved. .

“Now is the time to end cruelty to animals. Exotic animals that are kept for private use are not only a public health problem but also endanger the lives of first responders, “added Keaton in a press release approving the bill.

The Mission: Impossible III actress and member of SCIL’s board of directors, Maggie Q, also supported the measure.

The actresses, along with other SCIL leaders, quickly called the author of the Big Cat Public Safety Act, MP Mike Quigley, last week to discuss the faster passage of the bill.

“It is important for the public to understand that exploiters like Joe Exotic are profiting from animal welfare. They will breed and breed to advance the baby tiger photo shoots, but no matter what happens to these animals once they are sold to anyone willing to pay for or dispose of them before they get too fat, “Judie Mancuso, founder and president of SCIL, said in the statement. “Sanctuaries like the one led by Carole Baskin do not breed and do not allow animals to interact with humans, which the show did not emphasize enough.”

“One of the most devastating impacts that” Tiger King “could have is teaching our children that it is okay to exploit animals and that cruelty to animals is allowed and acceptable,” added Margaret Perenchio , another member of the SCIL board of directors.

But the Big Cat Act was not the main problem in which Baskin was involved in “Tiger King”. The sudden and suspicious disappearance of her second husband, multimillionaire Jack “Don” Lewis, has many conspiracy theorists – including O.J. Simpson and Exotic – convinced that she killed and fed her husband the tigers.

Sudden interest in the fate of Lewis led the Hillsborough County sheriff to seek new leads in the cold 1997 case, although he did not consider Baskin a suspect, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Keaton would not comment on the case, and she certainly must be, to put it in Baskin terms, a “cool cat and kitten”.