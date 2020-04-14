David Quinn deserves credit for this toughest Ranger task

Part 22 of a series analyzing the Rangers.

It is possible, even probable, that all coaches want to be recognized for their mastery of X and O and their ability to install and adjust systems. It is undoubtedly an essential part of the job.

But coaching has always been much more than that. It is also, and more so, the ability to teach. This requires the ability to connect with students, whether they are fifth graders or professional athletes. Coaching also concerns the ability to motivate individuals to create a common bond with their teammates. It takes the ability to communicate.

And coaching is about building relationships. It is not the past, where coaches could survive and perhaps prosper by being swifts. At least not in professional sports and not in the NHL. Not these days. Building relationships requires compassion. It takes humanity.

And that’s where I start with David Quinn, the Rangers’ growing and evolving coach. I start with humanity, its commitment to create links with its players that extend beyond the dimensions of the rink. Passion is an element of character; compassion is something else. Quinn has both.

He’s tough and cares about others and has managed to maintain that balance while going from a good life in college hockey to the pros. His ability to build relationships with his players is not incidental to his success behind the bench. It is not a footnote in its history.

At that time, a coach who shouts as loud, as loud, as regularly and as clearly as Quinn does in training, has an interest in having another softer and gentler way of communicating with his team and players in order to produce desired results. Quinn does it. It is not entirely accurate to suggest that bench / scratch players hurt the coach as much as the players, but it is in the realm of possibilities.

Yes of course. The summer addition of Artemi Panarin accelerated the reconstruction. The Rangers would be something very different without him. Just like Bill Belichick’s Patriots would have been something different without Tom Brady and Joe Torre’s Yankees would have been something different without Derek Jeter and Gregg Popovich’s Spurs would have been something different without Tim Duncan … This is not the issue.

Because even by signing Panarin and swapping for Jacob Trouba, the Rangers did not try to find a shortcut in the reconstruction process. The kids weren’t sitting, so the veterans would have more minutes to win games. It would have been difficult anyway, given the demographics of the list and composition. It was common for the Blueshirts to dress nine players aged 24 and under. The future has never been sacrificed for the present, but winning has never been a secondary objective. Developing players is different from turning the NHL into a development league. Quinn understood this from the start.

We all know that Quinn favors a north-south approach, smashmouth and access to the net more than a large part of its staff is naturally comfortable with the game. To this extent, it was a bit torn with part of the talent. It took a lot of coaxing and, in some cases (cough, cough, Pavel Buchnevich), it took occasional benches to get the message out. Certain points need to be continuously reinforced with certain players more than others.

It’s not a 100% success. Quinn was not 100% with Lias Andersson, whose break with the organization has at least some share of shared responsibility. And I’m not sure the coach has been 100% this season with Kaapo Kakko, whose rookie year has been filled with crises and starts and a greater dose of frustration than most hockey players would expect. ‘would have imagined.

But the coach’s work with Buchnevich has worked. Ditto for his handling of Filip Chytil. Adam Fox and Ryan Lindgren flourished as rookies and Tony DeAngelo, benched / raked a dozen times two years ago, has become a blue line offensive force this season. Mika Zibanejad has become a star playing for Quinn, a trainer who rides his horses.

And I don’t care. When Mike Keenan was hired in 1993, he might have had the seemingly impossible task of trying to end the 53-year drought, but I don’t think there has ever been a singularly more difficult assignment for a Rangers coach that Quinn has been tasked this season to transition from franchise icon Henrik Lundqvist to the next generation of goalkeepers.

The coach acted decisively. And while the whole thing left a bitter taste in many mouths, Quinn went from king to Igor Shesterkin and Alex Georgiev without creating damaging controversy over the goalkeepers.

There were still too many nights when the Rangers seemed flat and far too many dead periods in games. It’s obviously at least partially on the coach. The team embarked on funks where prior checking was almost nonexistent.

The defense zone structure and coverage improved significantly from year 1 to year 2 of Quinn’s tenure, but I have never really seen anything like how the team is constantly giving up its blue line during the rush while retreating on its own net and thus leaving hectares of large open space and good ice for enemy attackers. If that’s the plan, well, it’s time for another.

Rangers are young, learn and develop and are far from a finished product. But they compete and compete for a playoff spot at the same time. Much of this is Panarin. A large part is Zibanejad. A large part is Shesterkin.

And a big part of that is David Quinn.