David Beckham in brief – CNN

Dad: David Edward “Ted” Beckham, a home appliance repairer

Mother: Sandra (West) Beckham, hairdresser

Wedding: Victoria (Adams) Beckham (July 4, 1999-present)

Children: Harper, July 10, 2011; Cruz, February 20, 2005; Romeo, September 1, 2002; Brooklyn, March 4, 1999

Other facts

Retired professional football player (European football) nicknamed “Becks”.

Married to Spice Girl Victoria (Adams) Beckham, nicknamed “Posh Spice”.

The midfielder known for his ability to “bend” his free kicks, bending the ball around or over the defenders to score. The title of the film, “Bend it like Beckham” is a tribute to his style of kicking.

Won champion titles in four different countries playing for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Los Angeles Galaxy and Paris Saint-Germain.

Played 115 times for England between 1996 and 2009.

Chronology

1991 – At 16, leaves home to play in the Manchester United training league.

April 2, 1995 – Premier League debut with Manchester United.

1996 – He gained recognition when he scored a goal from the halfway line, a kick of almost 60 meters.

September 1996 – Makes international debut in the Makes international debut in the world Cup qualifier against Moldova. England wins 3-0.

1998 – Is named to the English national team for the 1998 World Cup.

1998 – Beckham receives a red card and is expelled from a second-round World Cup match for beating Argentina’s Diego Simeone, which contributed to the elimination of England.

1999 – Leads Manchester United to a hat-trick, winning the English Premier League, FA Cup and European Champions League trophies.

November 15, 2000 – Is appointed captain of the English national team.

April 2002 – Breaks a bone in the foot, but participates later in the World Cup final in June. England finally lost to Brazil in the quarterfinals.

May 2003 – Breaks his hand in a 2-1 victory over South Africa in Durban.

June-July 2003 – Traded by Manchester United to Real Madrid. He signs a four-year contract with Real Madrid for $ 40 million.

November 27, 2003 – Receives an officer from the Order of the British Empire (OBE) from Queen Elizabeth II

January 10, 2005 – Appointed UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador , with a focus on the Sport for Development program.

Aug 3, 2005 – Is condemned to damages for defamation on behalf of the tabloid, the People, who accused him of having made hateful calls to a former nanny.

March 9, 2006 – Settlement of a defamation case against the British tabloid News of the World, on a 2004 headline which read “Posh and Becks on the Rocks”.

January 2007 – He signed with the Los Angeles Galaxy, an American Major League football team.

July 21, 2007 – Play your first game with the LA Galaxy. It is initially announced that he will receive around $ 250 million over the course of his five-year contract, but later revealed that the Galaxy will pay him $ 32.5 million over five years.

March 26, 2008 – Appears for the 100th time in an England uniform. During the England / France match, Beckham receives a standing ovation from both sides as he leaves the field during a substitution.

January 2009 – Loaned by the LA Galaxy team to the AC Milan club. He initially accepts a three-month stay with the Milan team, but the loan is extended to six months.

December 2009 – Is loaned to AC Milan a second time until the end of the Italian season in May.

March 14, 2010 – Tears an Achilles tendon during an AC Milan match and is unable to play in the World Cup.

December 1, 2012 – Play his last game with the LA Galaxy.

January 31, 2013 – Announcement that he has signed with Paris Saint-Germain for five months and will donate payroll to a children’s charity in Paris.

May 16, 2013 – Announces that retire from professional football at the end of his season.

February 9, 2015 – Launches 7: The David Beckham UNICEF Fund , a collaboration with UNICEF to help children in dangerous areas around the world.

January 29, 2018 – MLS announces Miami has obtained the 25th franchise in the league, about four years after Beckham's first announcement of its intention to exercise its right to purchase an MLS franchise in February 2014. The Beckham franchise will be supported by Cuban-American businessmen Jorge and Jose Mas, CEO of Sprint Corporation Marcelo Claure, entertainment producer Simon Fuller and the founder of the Japanese telecommunications company SoftBank, Masayoshi Son.