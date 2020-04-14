Danny Goldman, voice of Brainy Smurf and actor of “Young Frankenstein”, dies at 80

Goldman was 80 years old.

He died Sunday in Los Angeles of a pair of beatings he suffered earlier this year, according to Ely.

Ely said that Goldman was a friend and business associate and called the actor “really unique” who loved baseball, their weekly poker game and animals, including cats and “foster dog after dog after dog “.

“Lord knows how many cats he actually had,” said Ely. “But I think his greatest passion was the actors. He has always been a champion for the actor.”

Born Daniel Goldman in New York, he scored small plays in the 1960s and early 1970s in shows like “General Hospital”, “Mash” and “Room 222.” From 1971 to 1972, he played the role of Nick Dutton in the television series “The Good Life”. But it was his memorable scene as a medical student whose incessant questions drive Gene Wilder crazy in the 1974 film “Young Frankenstein”, which helped put Goldman more on Hollywood’s radar. His role as Brainy Smurf, wearing glasses, erudite blue creature, won him new fans. The show ran from 1981 to 1989 and he also voiced the role in various Smurf specials and short films. Goldman relaunched his role as Brainy Smurf from 2005 to 2011 for the animated series “Robot Chicken”. The 1980s also found him playing Ozzie in “The New Mike Hammer”. In addition to his work on the big and small screen, Goldman has been a casting director for decades, working on many projects, including the science fiction film “Godzilla 1985” and the 2008 short film “Nature between us. “. But theater was his passion and he stayed busy with various guest roles, including “Batman: The Animated Series”, “The King of Queens” and his last role credited as Detective Bob Zablonsky in the CBS drama “Criminal Minds”. In 2018, he said the podcast “StoryBeat” we told him once that if you were never fired, you probably weren’t a very good actor. So he was delighted, he said, when he worked with “The Godfather” actor John Marley on the set of the television series “Baretta” and Marley apologized and revealed that he had licensed Goldman from a production in Baltimore. “I said,” I can’t believe it, I can’t believe it, “” recalls Goldman. “He said, ‘Why are you so happy?'”

