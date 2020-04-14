Damon Harrison’s NFL life is a nightmare since the Giants trade

Damon Harrison knew how much better he had in New York.

In the middle of its seventh season, “Snacks” had only played for the Jets and Giants, going from an undrafted free agent to a first All-Pro team. When he learned that he would be going to Detroit, as part of the Giants’ fire sale in October 2018, Harrison refused to accept it as a reality.

“To be completely honest with you, I didn’t want to go to Detroit because of some things I have heard from some guys in the past and some who were there,” said Harrison. on Chris Long’s “Green Light” podcast. “So when I got the call that was where I was exchanged, I didn’t answer the phone for a few hours. (Lions general manager) Bob Quinn called me and I didn’t not pick up the phone because I was trying to find a way out. “

Nothing has changed next year. Harrison arrived at his first training camp with the Lions on the non-football injury list, desperately seeking a way out of Detroit and a friendlier defensive plan for the 350-pound race stopper.

“I arrived at the camp in good shape, but during the first three weeks of the camp, I think I got in a little shape because I was doing nothing,” said Harrison. “It was a time when, to be honest with you, we were trying to facilitate an exchange. I was determined to get out of there. “

Harrison, 31, was released by the Lions in February after recording just 49 totals last season, marking its lowest level since his 2012 rookie campaign with the Jets.

“Mentally, I was just going out, man,” said Harrison. “I couldn’t focus on football. I was too busy trying to catch up with everything. It was a difficult training camp for me, the most difficult training camp of my career, and I just spent a lot of time thinking about my future. “

Among the ideas envisioned by Harrison was retirement, although the defensive tackle has since determined that he still wants to play when – or almost everywhere – next season begins.

“It’s nothing against the people of Detroit, the city, or anything like that,” said Harrison. “I will always love the city of Detroit, but I was just trying to put myself in a situation where I saw myself there for two or three years to end my career, and I just didn’t see myself in Detroit for a long time. “