Dak Prescott’s party controversy infuriates ex-Cowboy Marcus Spears

Police have not found a party at Dak Prescott’s, but the Cowboys quarterback does not easily get away with the others for the birthday party he allegedly launched at his house when the coronavirus stopped.

TMZ reported that Prescott hosted up to 30 guests, including teammate Ezekiel Elliott, on Friday night in Prosper, Texas, at a time when the state is subject to home stay orders and more social gatherings 10 people are not allowed. While police told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that they had not seen such a rally take place when they responded to a report, Prescott is still torn apart for being “deaf.”

“It was one of the most disrespectful things I have seen in a long time,” said ESPN’s Marcus Spears on Monday on “First Take.”

“The disrespect for doing this and acknowledging that the people who are likely to take care of you after these stupid social gatherings that you shouldn’t have, by the way, is the one that really bothers me and rubs me in the wrong meaning.”

The original TMZ report included a video showing a large buffet and a photo of Elliott. Later that night, according to the report, Prescott hosted a sit-down dinner for almost 10 people.

A source close to Prescott told the Star-Telegram“Dak had no more than 10 people and did not violate any social distancing.”

But during a pandemic that saw more than 580,000 people tested positive for the coronavirus and more than 23,000 died in the United States alone, according to Johns Hopkins, Spears said it was not just a social gathering .

“If you pay attention to Instagram, on TV, the information that is being reported, you see the devastation of what it does to the people who have to treat COVID-19 patients,” said Spears, the former defender of the Cowboys. “You see nurses crying on Instagram, anxious to bring this disease back to their parents. And I understand that the general public is suffering and that people are dying and this situation is unlike any situation we have ever known.

“People might say you are too serious. Look, there are two things I tell people all the time. My sister is a police officer, I want her to come home every day. Now that we are dealing with this pandemic and that we see nurses and doctors concerned not only with themselves, not only with the patients, but with their families and to whom they might eventually carry this disease, that is just stupid. It is stupid and c ‘is totally disrespectful to what we are currently doing in this country.’

Aside from the alleged party, Prescott and Elliott also worked with former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant during the quarantine.

“When you are the age of Dak Prescott and when you are the age of Ezekiel Elliott and this demography that we saw in this alleged video that violated the laws on the collection, you have a feeling of invincibility”, said Spears. “When you play in the NFL, you are obviously attached to this thinking process.”