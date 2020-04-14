Dad of 2 brings Disney magic to his neighborhood during the COVID-19 pandemic

LUTZ, Florida – A father from Hillsborough County found a way to bring Disney magic to his neighborhood during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brian Morris created a “Chalk Walk”. Each sidewalk outside his home has a different Disney movie.

“I find a photo with my phone. I sit here with my phone, trace it, map it and go from there,” said Morris.

Morris said he got the idea after drawing on the sidewalk with his two daughters.

“I ended up drawing a Koi fish in the driveway. It was a huge success with a few neighbors and the woman said why don’t we continue this. We had perfect squares in the driveway or the sidewalk,” said Morris.

Morris is the site manager during the day. He is also an artist.

He shares his work on a Facebook page called “Studio M Art.”

“On the side and in my spare time, I draw. I paint. I do everything I can find. It helps me to relax at the end of the day. It keeps me busy and keeps my mind active”, said Morris.

On Friday, Morris finished another drawing. It presents “Lilo and Stitch”.

“Ohana means family and families are what we try to bring together,” said Morris.

Morris said his neighbors watched the sidewalk designs while they were outside.

“People asked me, oh you paint them. No, it’s just plain chalk. It’s amazing what you can do with water,” he said.

He said that everyone is safer at home and that it may be time to relive the fun of childhood.

“It’s almost a dying art out there with the younger generation, so hopefully it will take away that spark,” said Morris.

“I will continue to draw them as long as everyone enjoys them,” he added.

You can find out more about Morris’ work here: https://www.facebook.com/StudioMArtFL/