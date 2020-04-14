Cuomo and de Blasio can’t put their feud aside – even for the coronavirus

The pandemic management feud lasted for weeks, including disagreements over calls for shelter on site, forcing people to wear masks in public and shut down playgrounds in New York City. But the latter back-and-forth between New Yorkers and longtime Democrats – contrary to speeches about everything from training sessions to napping to deer euthanasia – has real implications while New York is fighting like the worst hot spot in the country.

Last flash point between the two men: what to do with the largest school system in the country and a disagreement over the weekend over who has the power to make key decisions.

De Blasio told reporters on Saturday that he is closing New York schools during the summer to protect educators and children. The mayor had told a few select councilors on Friday evening that he was making the move, said an assistant, including outside counsel like Anthony Fauci, one of the doctors leading the White House response to the virus.

The mayor’s announcement did not please Cuomo, who used his press conference later today to call the order “the opinion of the mayor” because, in the eyes of the governor, de Blasio did not not have the power to close schools.

“There was no decision on the schools,” Cuomo said bluntly. “It is his opinion, but he did not close them and he cannot open them.”

The central point of the disagreement is that de Blasio did not coordinate his proclamation with Cuomo, who considers the decision to close the schools in New York as regional.

De Blasio, after making his decision on Friday, did not call Cuomo until Saturday morning, said an assistant to the mayor, shortly before announcing it publicly. The mayor failed to reach Cuomo, however, de Blasio texted.

“We are where we are,” Cuomo said Sunday after the duo’s last skirmish.

Cuomo’s team argued over the weekend that it was the governor, not the mayor, who had the power to reopen schools, citing an order he signed in March that initially closed schools at the regional level.

Melissa DeRosa, a senior Cuomo official, said on Sunday that all schools in the area were “on the same schedule” until April 29 because of the order.

The subject of this latest conflict, however, is more important than the two men: New York families, many of whom are locked up in cramped apartments, are looking to plan for the next few months to find out if schools will reopen because they use school. distance learning to educate their children.

“The schools must clearly remain closed,” de Blasio said on Monday. “They will stay closed because the reality is … there will be no context to reopen schools with so much that we are going to have to face on the health front to get to a better place and a more stable. “

New York became the nation’s hot spot for coronavirus deaths in the past month, with nearly 10,000 deaths in the state, accounting for more than 40% of all deaths from the virus in the United States. The state has documented more than 190,000 cases of coronavirus, while the second closest state – New Jersey – has reported more than 61,000 cases.

The gravity of the situation was clear when some local leaders berated the mayor and the governor for continuing their fight in the midst of the pandemic.

“I do not have time,” tweeted Eric Adams , the president of the borough of Brooklyn. “I have no patience for the little comings and goings in the middle of a deadly pandemic.”

Adams then sent a message to the two men, “Cut the crap.”

Naps in training

While turf wars between state and local government are common across the country, the fighting between Cuomo and de Blasio is noteworthy, even given New York’s reputation for dirty politics.

Their fights also took place on a range of bizarre subjects.

In 2015, the two deferred on topless women in Times Square, the governor seeking to quickly crush the practice, while the mayor sought to take a more deliberative approach by creating a task force on the issue.

In 2017, after the New York Daily News reported that de Blasio took naps during the working day, Cuomo savored the chance to hit the mayor – even if de Blasio denied the claim.

“I’m not really a tablecloth,” said Cuomo in response to the story. “I never have been.”

And in 2018, the two offices overtly sparred funding for the New York City Housing Authority, with Cuomo’s best help using de Blasio’s frequent trips to the YMCA in Brooklyn to suggest that the mayor is not focused on his work.