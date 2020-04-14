Coronavirus Watch Party: Taika Waititi on the sequel to ‘Ragnarok’

Space sharks. Men’s suits. And Tony Stark … alive?

Yes, yes and not really.

Writer-director-actor Taika Waititi (and her friends) organized an Instagram Live watch party last week for her Marvel Cinematic Universe hit “Thor: Ragnarok”. Over 12,300 people joined to watch the Oscar-winning filmmaker enthusiastically respond to a seemingly endless stream of fan questions as he also cooked a dinner of lamb in his kitchen, his young daughter passing in the background .

Questions ranged from “What was your favorite scene?” to “Who smells better, Anthony Hopkins or Chris Hemsworth?” It turns out, “Anthony Hopkins does it. It smells like tulips. “

About 40 minutes later, actress Tessa Thompson, whose character from Valkyrie debuted in the film, joined the cat. Surprised fans blew up the text chat with declarations of love for the actress and the character.

Waititi said the upcoming “Thor: Love and Thunder” “makes” Ragnarok “a very safe movie. This new movie feels like you asked a 10-year-old group what should be in a movie and says yes to everything. ”He urged fans to look for“ space sharks, ”which are one thing in the comics and apparently will soon be in the MCU.

Thompson, warm and charming throughout, disarmingly admitted to having had a few days down in her forties, but sometimes added that she was wondering about famous people she didn’t know: “At random, I will say, “I wonder how Rachael Ray is doing? Does she feel sad? Has she lost the urge to cook? »»

After Thompson left, costar Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner / Hulk) joined us and things really turned into a chatty video chat room.

The two men were to wear motion capture suits during production (Waititi also played the character Korg). They called them “emasculation costumes” or “man cancellation costumes”. “They make you look big wherever you want to look small and small where you want to look big,” said Ruffalo with a laugh.

Actual details of the film were scarce for both films, although Waititi offered a glimpse of the supposed pages of the new film, revealing that Tony Stark was very much alive.

Fake script:

Thor: But how? I saw you die.

Tony: Science. In addition, Thanos is back. … All those who died return. And this time, we are taking revenge even more than ever. From now on, we will be known as … The Avengers.

What did they end up talking about if not the movies? There was a joke duel with the daughter of Waititi and reflections on what to teach their children during the apocalypse.

“You know what will not be useful when the [worst] decreases? The Meisner Method, “Waititi didn’t know how useless the acting skills would be when society collapsed. Ruffalo advocated teaching children instead of “emptying a caribou with your teeth”.

They spat out names for their post-apocalyptic tribe, settling more or less on “Sad Max: Weary Road”. And then they tried to put their faces in one on their screens.