Coronavirus virtual watch games connect fans and filmmakers

One thing that the current pandemic has proven about movies is that the thirst for their collective experience remains strong – an experience accessible only in a crowd – or, nowadays, with a virtual watch party. And now the directors and even the actors are joining to discuss their films live with the public.

Directors of Marvel Cinematic Universe films such as “Doctor Strange” and “Guardians of the Galaxy”, among others, participated in Quarantine Watch Parties on Twitter. And the writer-director-actor Taika Waititi organized an Instagram Live watch evening with the help of his “Thor: Ragnarok” stars Tessa Thompson and Mark Ruffalo.

Waititi enthusiastically answered a seemingly endless stream of questions from fans while he prepared a lamb dinner in his kitchen, his young daughter passing in the background. There was a movie dish but it was more generous with his actor friends. Fans ate it, a text appreciated by more than 12,300 participants flying in the chat window.

But you don’t have to be an Oscar winner to create a comic book-loving community.

Brandon Davis of ComicBook.com was stocking up in Nashville in anticipation of the lockdown when it seemed like people wouldn’t see each other for a while. Maybe they would like to connect with each other via Twitter while watching a movie.

The #QuarantineWatchParty was born.

“I tweeted,” If we were doing a marathon, would you want to do a watch party? “People were like” Absolutely! “” Davis, who has more than 58,000 Twitter followers, put four comic book movies to a vote. “‘ Avengers ’won and #QuarantineWatchParty in the United States with only one hour notice. “

After that, he organized a screening and a tweet storm for “The Dark Knight” and realized that he should get his ComicBook.com exit behind her. Some studios are involved in promoting their titles for early release (“Birds of Prey”, “Bloodshot”), with directors Cathy Yan and David SF Wilson, respectively, participating and sharing a dish in the backstage; David Sandberg, director of “Shazam”, also participated in the evening of his film.

Since then, directors Scott Derrickson and James Gunn (from entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe “Doctor Strange” and “Guardians of the Galaxy”) have been the guests of honor in their films Quarantine Watch Parties. Derrickson shared nuggets of in-depth filmmaking like: “The visual idea for the Hong Kong scene was to do something that had never been done before – to have a fight that takes place in time before while surrounding destruction takes place in reverse time “and more.

The visual idea of ​​the Hong Kong scene was to do something that had never been done before – to have a fight going on in the early days while the surrounding destruction is going on in the reverse time. #QuarantineWatchParty #DoctorStrange – N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) March 27, 2020

We had to perform six movement control passes for each shot of this scene. It took three weeks to shoot. Easily the most technically complex scene of my career. #QuarantineWatchParty #DoctorStrange – N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) March 27, 2020

“I felt like it would be something really positive that I could do for the people who follow me,” Derrickson told The Times. “There was nothing special I wanted to say – I was not preparing at all. I just started the movie and I tweeted random thoughts while I was watching.”

The platform-aware Derrickson noted the reaction of fans to individual comments.

“The most popular tweet of my entire watch evening was this:” One of my main goals for this film was to use big budget visual effects for something other than mass destruction. Use them for visual creation and not for destruction. “I was very happy to see so many people enjoying this one.”

One of my main goals for this film was to use big budget visual effects for something other than mass destruction. Use them for visual creation and not for destruction. #QuarantineWatchParty #DoctorStrange – N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) March 27, 2020

For Davis, the Guardians’ Day with Gunn’s participation was particularly rewarding, as it was one of his favorite films – the one he attributes, assuring him that he wanted to work in a field related to ‘industry.

“As a big fan of #GotG whose life is greatly influenced and impacted by this film, tonight was truly a dream. Unbelievable. Thank you everyone, ”Davis tweeted.

Davis had tried to go through Gunn’s publicist to involve him before the event, but was unable to secure a commitment. So he just “Announced it and labeled it [Gunn, who saw the tweet] and it was like, “When is it, how can I participate?” You can see this exchange on Twitter. He just saw him and wanted to participate because he likes these kinds of things. He has always been enthusiastic on Twitter. “

“He even answered one of my questions during the party; I always thought they were filming space sequences underwater. He said yes and that it was a nightmare; they would never do it again, ”says Davis.

The writer-director also involved his brother, Sean Gunn, who plays Ravager Kraglin and provides the motion capture reference for Rocket Raccoon. Sean Gunn tweeted about the emotional moment in which Groot tells the Guardians why he is willing to sacrifice for them: “I always get it every time. I can not lie. “

After answering many fan questions and sharing behind the scenes information, James Gunn tweeted, “Thank you very much everyone for your thanks and compliments tonight. This self-isolation thing is difficult for me because it is for so many people and connecting with all of you tonight has been a blessing. You are all wonderful. Lots of love for each of you. Till next time.”

Thank you all for your thanks and compliments this evening. This self-isolation thing is difficult for me because it is for so many people and connecting with all of you tonight has been a blessing. You are all wonderful. Lots of love for each of you. Till next time. 🙏👋#QuarantineWatchParty #Gotg – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2020

The Guardians’ Quarantine Watch Party created the “global trends” of Twitter with more than 20,000 tweets – and that only counts those who use the hashtag.

The next two will feature the writers for “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame” in a two-night event on April 26 and 27. (Search #QuarantineWatchParty to join.) Davis also has a wish list for future parties which includes Patty Jenkins for “Wonder Woman” and James Wan for “Aquaman”.

Davis got some help for one of the events. “When Regal Cinemas [which is not affiliated with the event], before our surveillance party “Doctor Strange”, tweeted this video of the roller coaster crossing popcorn and soda and said: “Your surveillance party in quarantine can start now”… I realized that we are really reaching a lot of people and it really gets that feeling of seeing movies with a lot of people the best we can. For me, it was the coolest. “

Derrickson said of the culmination of his watch party experience: “It was certainly the enthusiasm of the people watching. It felt like a real joyful escape for many people – and like a truly community event. It was a privilege to be part of it. “



Next Twitter Watch Watch games:



April 26, 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT: “Avengers: Infinity War” with writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

April 27, 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT: “Avengers: Endgame” with writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and actress Emma Fuhrmann (Cassie Lang).

To participate, start reading your copy of the film at the specified time and search on Twitter for the hashtag #QuarantineWatchParty. Include the hashtag in your tweets. That’s all.