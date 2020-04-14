Coronavirus: Trump’s oil pact may not help American producers and drivers

The deal announced on Sunday by Russia, Saudi Arabia and other oil-producing countries to cut production is not expected to raise fuel prices for US consumers in the weeks and months to come.

This should be good news for the U.S. economy and for President Trump. But these are not normal times.

The coronavirus pandemic has created a painful bond for Trump and for the United States: falling oil prices, coupled with a huge glut in global oil stocks, saves the oil industry at a time when the United States have become the world’s largest producer of oil.

Long before he was elected president and continuing after entering the White House, Trump lambasted OPEC, the oil cartel’s attempts to support oil prices by limiting production.

This is a politically rewarding position, because lower oil prices mean lower taxes for drivers, owners and many businesses: they put more pocket money in people’s pockets and generate goodwill towards leaders who take credit.

This has generally been true even though the decline has hurt the US oil industry.

But not in the era of COVID-19. State and local governments have ordered closures, residence orders and social distancing policies which experts say are necessary to reduce the toll of the pandemic.

“This is a relatively new situation,” said Antoine Rostand, president of Kayrros, an energy research and consultancy company. “Those who could benefit from low prices are stranded at home,” he said, and US oil producers are suffering from falling prices.

Gasoline prices are certainly falling. The national average for regular gas fell to $ 1.92 per gallon in the week ending April 6, below $ 2 for the first time in more than four years and down 50 cents from the month. previous. It dropped a similar amount in California to $ 2.87 a gallon.

Experts see fuel prices falling further, possibly to record lows on an inflation-adjusted basis.

The new deal to cut oil production is not expected to have much effect at a time when the world is already inundated with oil surpluses and most major economies, including the United States, are plunging into recession.

Analysts say the unprecedented cut was too little and too late.

The agreement signed by 23 oil producing countries commits to withdraw 9.7 million barrels of oil per day from world markets. But in the midst of the pandemic, global demand for oil fell by at least 20 million barrels, some say up to 30 million barrels per day.

In addition, it is not enough to erase the current glut of oil stocks around the world anytime soon.

“All the available pipelines and storage terminals are about to be completely full, so you have to stop production or you have to pay someone to withdraw your production,” said Bobby Tudor, president of Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co., an investment banking company based in Houston, the national oil capital.

“If 16% of the demand for oil comes from people who simply go to work to and from the world, how quickly does it come back?” He asked. “How soon will we all be ready to fly?”

For Trump, the new reality has meant a flip-flop on his long-standing aversion to deals to cut oil production.

Before the mid-term elections of 2018, when the price of gasoline hit close to $ 3 a gallon, Trump chewed on Saudi Arabia to boost production to drive prices down.

As recently as March 9, a few days before the coronavirus spread prompted Trump to adopt restrictions on social distancing, he applauded a silver lining in the punch of the pandemic and the price war russo – Saudi.

“Good for the consumer, gas prices are going down,” the president tweeted.

But just two weeks later, Trump tweeted that “our large oil and gas industry is under siege.” And since then, the president has reached out to Russia while U.S. lawmakers have pressured Saudi Arabia in uncertain terms to end its disastrous market share battle.

Trump’s about-face comes when American producers are effectively under siege.

Texas, North Dakota, Oklahoma, New Mexico and other oil-producing states are experiencing the first waves of business closings and bankruptcies. This further exacerbates the overall fall in employment and economic activity at the national level.

Tudor said he was already seeing major layoffs at Houston oil companies and spillover effects on auxiliary companies.

“A collapse of this industry would ultimately be a very bad thing, not only for Houston, but for the entire economy of the country,” he said.

Last month, there was a 50% reduction in crews working in the U.S. shale oil basins, according to satellite image analysis and other calculations by Kayrros.

“This is truly unprecedented,” said Rostand of Kayrros. “It really reflects the reality on the ground: there is a very dramatic imbalance between supply and demand.”

Things have become so worrisome in Texas, by far the country’s largest oil producer, that state officials are considering putting production caps on for the first time in a century.

Faced with the drop in demand and the overabundance of existing supply, the new reduction agreement is not important enough to reverse the situation anytime soon.

At the end of 2015, the world had 593 million barrels of surplus oil. And with global economic growth of around 3.5%, it took another two years to cut supplies, said Amy Myers Jaffe, energy and environment researcher at the Council on Foreign Relations.

Today, the world’s oil stock stands at 728 million barrels. With the global economy in recession, it could take three to four years to reduce this, she said.

“Oil prices are expected to remain low,” said Jaffe.

Admittedly, the mismatch between supply and demand has been exacerbated by the price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, two of the largest oil producers. They sought to engulf a larger share of the oil market by producing more and swallowing the resulting price reductions.

The combination of the coronavirus and the Saudi-Russian feud dropped the US benchmark crude oil price from over $ 60 a barrel at the start of the year to around $ 23 on Friday. It was little changed on Monday.

This price is barely half the break-even point for many producers in the United States, so companies have started to turn off the taps.

Giant oil companies, such as Chevron and Exxon, are in financial health enough to weather the slowdown. In addition to pruning, those who produce shale oil will be better off. Shale beds can be turned off and back on with less risk of damage compared to conventional wells.

However, many smaller, independent drillers could fall back or be eaten by larger companies. And this time, investors will not return to the oil industry to provide capital as in the past. Not only have they been burned repeatedly by disappointing performances, but they now see very uncertain prospects.

Sunday’s cutback deal could avoid what Jaffe called the worst-case scenario in which excess stocks quickly filled up to 1 billion barrels.

Yet analysts are skeptical that any country that has signed the deal will be able to follow it. In the past, cheating has happened because nations have struggled to live on lower incomes.

As both the largest producer and the largest user of oil, accounting for about 20% of the 100 million barrels consumed per day in the world, the United States is taking hits on both sides of the equation.

Daniel Yergin, the energy expert who is vice president of IHS Markit, a research and consulting company, recently wrote that American production could drop by nearly 3 million barrels per day by the end of this year. This could bring the United States under the Saudis and the Russians as the number one producer. It could also mean an increase in oil imports.

“The economic costs will be high, given the importance of the shale revolution to the US economy as a whole – totaling approximately 2.5 million jobs, according to IHS Markit’s analysis”, Yergin said in a Foreign Affairs article.