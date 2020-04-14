Coronavirus soars among migrant workers in Singapore

Just a few weeks ago, Singapore was a coronavirus success story, admired for quickly identifying infected patients and isolating their contacts, while minimally disrupting an economy that was the envy of Asia.

But the thriving city-state is currently fighting to control a huge epidemic that is spreading among a population that officials have most often overlooked: migrant workers who form the vast but invisible engine of Singapore’s sparkling economy.

The new wave of infections clearly illustrates the persistent risks facing one of the most densely populated regions of the world – and the often disproportionate toll of coronaviruses for the poor and marginalized.

COVID-19 cases in Singapore have tripled since the beginning of the month to nearly 3,000, with most new infections found among workers in India, Bangladesh and other countries living in overcrowded dormitories and airless on the outskirts of the modern and well maintained city. -State they helped build.

The dormitories – where workers often sleep 20 people in a room with bunk beds, share kitchens and bathrooms and have limited personal space – have allowed coronavirus transmission to explode. The Singapore government said on Tuesday that it has quarantined eight dormitories and will lock dozens more, effectively confining 200,000 workers to their rooms as authorities step up testing and isolate those infected.

“People are afraid,” said Kiron, a 35-year-old Bangladeshi worker who lives in one of the dormitories. He asked that his full name not be released to protect his job. “You don’t know if you’ll be the next to fall ill.”

After avoiding a lockout for months, and after Harvard researchers hailed Singapore as the “gold standardBy detecting new infections, the government closed non-essential schools and businesses last week and ordered residents to take shelter indoors as much as possible. Infections had already started to increase and in recent days they have soared: Monday, Singapore recorded a record 386 new cases of COVID-19, almost all among migrant workers in dormitories.

The crisis has exposed the staggeringly unequal conditions endured by the Singaporean army of 1 million low-wage imported workers who – unlike agricultural workers in California or construction crews in the Persian Gulf – constitute a subclass largely invisible in this rich nation of 5.6 million.

“The whole economic model of Singapore is to reap the benefits of cheap Third World labor to create our so-called First World economy,” said Alex Au, vice president of Transient Workers Count Too , a migrant rights group. work problems.

“It worked well when you could separate them completely from Singaporean society and host them in dormitories in remote parts of the city. The only problem is that a virus arrives that does not respect this type of apartheid segregation, and then you have an explosion. “

Hired on short-term contracts with no chance of long-term residency or citizenship, around 500,000 migrants, mainly from South Asian countries, work on construction sites, assembly lines and shipyards. Most earn about $ 500 a month, activists say, compared to more than $ 3,200 for the average Singaporean.

About 200,000 people live in 43 purpose-built dormitories on the outskirts of the city, which is slightly larger than the San Fernando Valley. One of these dormitories now has nearly 600 cases of coronavirus, one fifth of the country’s total.

“They’re not often seen, or even if they are – when they clean up our waste, build our buildings, garden our parks – they are sort of invisible,” said Laavanya Kathiravelu, assistant professor at the University Nanyang Technology Center in Singapore. who studies the work of migrants. “When something like this happens, unfortunately, it is when they become visible.”

Singaporeans who returned from abroad last month have been placed in solitary confinement for 14 days in luxury hotel complexes, where rooms start at $ 300 a night, the key to the government. Before the lockdown, downtown office workers were subjected to strict temperature controls and mounted elevators, the buttons of which were sprayed with disinfectant several times a day.

But the situation of migrant workers is very different.

Last Friday, three days after government imprisonment began, but long after the outbreak of infections among migrant workers, Rubel Arnab, a 30-year-old Bangladeshi construction worker, visited a dormitory in the is from Singapore to distribute masks and hand sanitizer donated by a local charity.

He found no one checking the temperature of workers or visitors, and none of the hygiene promotion leaflets that are everywhere in the rest of Singapore. In a room full of 10 bunk beds and a few small fans bolted to the roof, he found a dozen men sitting on the floor.

“There is no space,” said Arnab. “If one person is infected in the room, it means that 19 others are going to be infected. Unless you reduce the number, there is no hope that a virus in the dorms can be controlled. “

Singapore is now rushing to create a distance in the dormitories. Officials said on Tuesday they had transferred 7,000 healthy workers to other temporary accommodation, including floating accommodation generally used by workers in offshore industries, vacant blocks of social housing and temporary berths parking structures.

There were warning signs before the new outbreak. On February 10, after a Bangladeshi worker became the first to be infected with the virus, lawyer Dipa Swaminathan, founder of It’s Raining Raincoats, an initiative that works with migrants, wrote a publication on Facebook warning that “the spread among them could be rapid, given the cramped conditions in which they live, work and are transported”.

Health officials said the man visited the Mustafa Center, a giant shopping complex in the Little India district of Singapore that is popular with foreign workers.

But barely two weeks ago, buyers entered and left the building without temperature control, and few employees wore masks. The government said on Monday that 83 infections were linked to the Mustafa center.

In a national speech last week, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong took the rare step of speaking directly to foreign workers and their families, saying that Singaporeans “appreciate the work and contribution of your sons, fathers and husbands” and “will do our best to take care of their health, livelihoods and well-being here and let them go home safe and sound.”

Lee promised that their wages would be paid as usual and that the government would pay for treatment if they were infected.

But there are currently no plans to house them in one of the city’s most empty hotels, built with migrant labor.

“There is a certain irony and sadness in it,” said Swaminathan. “Each beautiful condo, each luxury hotel is built by them, and ironically, we are struggling to find space to isolate them while this virus is rife in this community.”