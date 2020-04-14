Coronavirus: Seattle may have survived, but it’s not the party

Dr. Theo Vos looked up from his computer last week and marveled at the cherry blossoms in the sun outside his window.

Seattle had been dismal for months. He missed teammates in the local soccer league and wanted to be able to tie his crampons for a scrum.

Then he looked at his computer screen and the graphs predicting tens of thousands of COVID-19 deaths to come.

Even in Seattle, where the number of deaths per day seems to have stabilized thanks to an early start in the rest of the country and rapid action by state and local authorities, it was far too early to come back to life before the pandemic.

Vos, 65, understands the risks better than anyone.

An epidemiologist at the University of Washington Institute of Metrology and Health Assessment, he is one of the world’s foremost experts in forecasting the evolution of runaway. The organization models of the pandemic trajectory help guide decision makers across the country.

“The big worry will indeed be complacency,” said Vos. “We have to start thinking seriously about what it takes to avoid having a second wave in a month or two.”

Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan takes no chances, posting masked police officers armed with batons in parks and beaches to scare away anyone who is tempted by the weather or reports that the city is progressing against the virus.

Lest anyone need a reminder that the dead are far from over and the city remains in deep crisis, nurses demonstrate outside hospitals protesting shortages of masks, dresses and more protective equipment.

Each night, the Space Needle, downtown towers, and the iconic Seattle Ferris wheel at the water’s edge, are lit blue to show support for healthcare workers and first responders.

Emergency room workers at the EvergreenHealth Medical Center in Kirkland, Washington, are preparing to treat a patient arriving by ambulance with symptoms resembling COVID-19. (Karen Ducey / for the Times)

The downtown streets and sidewalks are still deserted, and many storefronts remain closed to prevent looting. With traffic down 60%, the city started adjusting the brake lights last week to prevent pedestrians from grouping together at the pedestrian crossing signals.

Ferries to the outer islands are still operating, but they carry few cars or passengers. The jetties where cruise ships normally dock, draining tourists by the thousands, remain empty.

For two days last week, cargo ships were held at the port of Seattle after stevedoring workers complained that the equipment was not properly sanitized between shifts.

In a prison just outside the city, national and local police used pepper spray and rubber pellets to stop a demonstration by more than 100 detainees demanding better conditions after six positive tests for the virus.

The state’s ban on all gatherings for social, spiritual and recreational purposes has not yet been relaxed – with one exception. “Immediate family” members – a term the state allows parents and funeral directors to define – are now allowed to assemble for services as long as people stay at least 6 feet from each other. other.

“For a while, it was just the pastor and I at the grave,” said Allen Flintoft, whose funeral home outside of Seattle handled about two dozen deaths with COVID-19. “I installed a camera, registered the service and gave the family a USB drive.”

He said only 15 mourners attended a memorial to an elder from the Snoqualmie tribe last week that would normally have attracted at least 150 people. They divided into three groups and paid tribute successively.

Yet Seattle is one step ahead of the rest of the country in terms of progression through the stages of the pandemic.

A few weeks before the virus began to kill thousands of people in New York, Detroit and New Orleans – en route to the current toll of more than 23,600 dead in the United States – it ravaged the Seattle area. Thirty-seven of the first 50 deaths in the United States occurred in Washington State.

The state was one of the first to close schools and businesses. Amazon, Microsoft and other large tech companies have started to direct white-collar workers to telework before authorities demand it.

A lonely suburb rides a water taxi from Seattle across Elliott Bay to downtown on March 31 after social distancing policies made telework mandatory for all workers except essential workers. (Richard Read / Los Angeles Times)

The effort seems to be paying off. On Monday, the statewide death toll was 516, far less than modelers had predicted at the start.

Daily death reports peaked at 34 on April 6 and have declined since. Eight were reported on Monday.

Officials said deaths in King County, which includes Seattle, have stabilized on average at 11 a day this month. With just four Mondays – the lowest daily number in three weeks – the total was 296.

The Vos Research Institute predicts that the statewide daily total will drop to zero by mid-May, leaving Washington with a total of 855 deaths.

The numbers were encouraging enough for Governor Jay Inslee to announce on April 5 that the state would return more than 400 fans he had received from the national stock. He also ordered the dismantling of a 250-bed field military hospital – which was installed in Seattle and has never been used – and returned it to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Momo Nikaido applies tape to a mural that reads “Wash your hands, be nice” on the lined windows of the Capitol Lounge, owned by his father in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle. (Ted S. Warren / Associated Press)

A facial mask adorns “The Electric Lady Studio Guitar”, the statue of Daryl Smith of the late rock guitarist Jimi Hendrix, in Seattle. (Barcroft Media)

Experts said the city’s situation remains precarious.

Vos noted that Singapore, Taiwan and Hong Kong – all places that appeared to have the virus under control – are now experiencing a second wave of infections.

He said avoiding the same thing in Seattle and other American cities would require continued social distancing. The governor said that his Stay at Home, Stay Healthy command, which closes all but essential businesses, will remain in place until May 4 at least.

Ideally, cities should also step up testing to find infected people, find their close contacts, and advise them to self-quarantine.

Dr. Jeff Duchin, health official in Seattle and the county, said it was unrealistic to mount such an effort anytime soon as it would require massive back-ups.

“People really need to understand the sad truth here, which is that we cannot stop this epidemic,” he said. “We are trying to manage it, but people will continue to get sick. People will continue to fall seriously ill. People will continue to die. “

Duchin said the Seattle lockdown can only be relaxed after a sharp drop in the number of new infections.

A tugboat pulls a freighter from a Seattle terminal loaded with containers. (Richard Read / Los Angeles Times)

For most people, the worst of the pandemic is the economic devastation it has caused. Half a million people in Washington state have lost their jobs.

Boeing, one of the region’s largest employers, closed its factories and asked 30,000 workers to take vacation, sick leave or unemployment.

The company announced on Friday that it was recalling approximately 2,500 of them as essential workers in the manufacture of US Navy anti-submarine aircraft and Air Force tankers. Some will keep unsold 737 Max aircraft that have been trapped in storage due to security concerns.

Boeing said it would conduct employee welfare checks at the start of each shift, stagger start times and require employees to wear masks.

Signs and floor markings in plants will encourage physical distance. Hand washing stations will be installed in high traffic areas. In the shuttles, a worker will be seated in each row.

Seattle is generally happy in the spring, as the snow-capped Olympic mountains emerge from the clouds above Elliott Bay, causing daydreams of cooked salmon, sailing on Lake Union and treks in ancient forests.

All this will have to wait. In the meantime, artists and neighborhood groups are do their best to cheer up the city.

Painful to see plywood covering the doors and windows of the Oddfellows Cafe + Bar, a Seattle light fixture, artist Josephine Rice presented herself with a stepladder and paintbrushes and created a mural of scribbles, hearts and of brightly colored flowers.

In Capitol Hill, someone put a surgical mask on a street statue of the late rock guitarist Jimi Hendrix, a hero from Seattle’s hometown. Nearby, artist Momo Nikaido painted a mural with the slogan “Wash your hands, be nice”.

Vos always rides a bike to break up long days in his home office. The other day, he found another lonely way to enjoy the sun.

“I couldn’t help but go to a nearby soccer field and kick a ball for a while,” he said.