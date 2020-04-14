Coronavirus patients to be sent to New York hotels, hospital chief says

Patients hospitalized with the coronavirus could be released and sent directly to a room in empty New York hotels to recover, said the head of the city’s public hospital.

“We think it will ultimately be hotel rooms in New York,” said Dr. Mitchell Katz, president and CEO of Health + Hospitals, which oversees the Big Apple network of 11 public hospitals, in an interview published Monday by the Journal of the American Medical Association.

“We believe that hotel rooms will work very well to minimize the risk of transmission for people in recovery. It is likely that there will be less infection…. We think the hotels will provide us with enough space, ”said Katz.

Katz noted that the hospitality industry has “almost collapsed” because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with tourist travel for business and leisure stopped.

“The supply of hotel rooms is significant,” said Katz. “We will send people to these places.”

Katz also said that there were not many beds in nursing homes.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Saturday that 6,000 homeless New Yorkers will be offered space in vacant hotels in the city to help stem the spread of COVID-19.

The coronavirus has ravaged the city’s homeless and shelter system, where social distancing is difficult, if not impossible.

Katz said the hotels could be reformatted to convert a room on each floor to isolate a recovering COVID-19 patient with nurses and other caregivers.

There has been a worldwide debate over the inconvenience of sending convalescent coronavirus patients home, where there is a risk of infection for other family members.

Hotels in Madrid and elsewhere have transformed the hotels into medical facilities to house and treat COVID-19 patients who are slightly ill. The hotels have also been used for the accommodation of health workers or to quarantine foreign travelers.

More than 10,000 people in New York State have died from the coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo reported on Monday.