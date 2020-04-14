Coronavirus measures must be “lifted slowly and with control”

The head of the World Health Organization warned on Monday that governments should not quickly lift coronavirus control measures like bans – even though some countries are seeing a decline in the number of new cases.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the pandemic will not go away as quickly as it happened – warning that “the descent is much slower than the ascent”.

“While COVID-19 accelerates very quickly, it slows down much more slowly,” Tedros told reporters at a press briefing. “In other words, the descent is much slower than the ascent.”

Tedros said that nations risk a resurgence if these measures are not “lifted slowly and with control”.

“It can’t happen all at once,” said Tedros. “Control measures can only be lifted if the right public health measures are in place, including significant contact tracing capacity.”

Tedros said governments must also ensure that communities are “fully informed” about how to navigate a new normal.

Workplaces and schools should have implemented preventive measures before reopening to stop new epidemics, he said.

“Physical distance restrictions are only part of the equation, and there are many other basic public health measures that need to be put in place,” he said.

Worldwide, there have been more than 1.8 million cases of the virus, which have caused at least 116,000 deaths, according to the latest figures from John Hopkins University.