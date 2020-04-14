Coronavirus kills 30 food workers as buyers ransack stores

More than two dozen food workers in the US have died from coronavirus after frightened shoppers plow supermarkets with no regard for employee safety, it was learned on Monday.

United Food and Commercial Workers say at least 30 grocery, meat packaging and food processing workers have perished from COVID-19 in recent weeks as they continue to work to help feed their fellow Americans.

Nearly 3,000 other food workers have been infected or exposed to the virus, union president Marc Perrone said on Monday.

Perrone said the number could be worse, since the UFCW number does not include non-union grocery stores such as Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s, which have reported at least one employee fatality to date.

Grocers say they feel particularly exposed as they face buyers who litter stores with used masks and gloves while denouncing staff about product shortages.

“The fear we feel here is very real,” Gregg Finch, an employee of Queens Stop & Shop, told reporters on Monday. “We are afraid of catching this virus and of bringing it home to our loved ones. Unfortunately, we have no choice. “

The UFCW is pushing for protections, such as the risk premium, extended sick leave, and large-scale coronavirus testing. This pushes states to designate grocers as first responders so that they can have priority access to coronavirus testing.

The union also launched an advertising campaign on Monday to encourage buyers to wear masks and gloves in stores and to stay at least six feet from workers. Many customers fail to wear masks and gloves when searching the shelves – and those who frequently throw their used protective gear into shopping baskets, baskets and parking lots, workers say.

“Our people have to go get these things, and we don’t know what’s on them. It’s dangerous,” said Aaron Squeo, who works in the meat department of a Kroger store in Roseville, in Michigan.

Fears about the virus are almost universal among union members, with 96 percent saying in a recent survey they feared being exposed to the virus at work, said Perrone.

Some 85% of the 5,000 members surveyed said they had seen clients flout social distancing guidelines designed to prevent the spread of the virus, said Perrone. Another 62 percent say buyers blamed them for product shortages and 11 percent had to call the police for safety concerns, according to the survey.

“Unless something changes quickly, more and more of these workers, unionized or not, will fall ill and be exposed and / or die,” said Perrone.