Coronavirus: Insurance Refunds Ordered in California

Drivers and business owners in California expected to get full or partial refund on at least two months of insurance premiums due to coronavirus restrictions that cut shuttles and closed business doors, ordered Monday the office of the State Insurance Commissioner.

Commissioner Ricardo Lara has ordered insurance companies to adjust insurance premiums covering the months of March and April, because less activity means less risk in several categories. Californians could also see refunds for their May premium payments if on-site housing restrictions continue next month.

“With Californians traveling fewer kilometers and many businesses closed due to the COVID-19 emergency, consumers need premium relief that no longer reflects their current risk of accident or loss,” said Lara. A declaration. “Today’s compulsory action will put money back in people’s pockets when they need it most.”

The retroactive insurance premium adjustment order applies at least to the following areas of coverage: private passenger and commercial automobile insurance; workers’ compensation; Commercial P&C, which covers a variety of losses; commercial responsibility; and medical malpractice.

Bulletin Receive our Coronavirus Today newsletter for free Sign up for the latest news, the best stories and what they mean to you, as well as the answers to your questions. You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Refunds are also required in “any other line of insurance where the risk of loss has decreased significantly due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lara’s office in the statement.

Customers must receive refunds by August at the latest. They should take the form of a premium credit, reduction, return or other form of adjustment, the office of the insurance commissioner said.