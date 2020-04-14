Coronavirus in Russia: One month after Putin declared COVID-19 “under control”, Moscow hospitals are running out of beds

Medical specialists push a stretcher probably carrying a human body outside a hospital for patients infected with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia, April 12, 2020. TATYANA MAKEYEVA / REUTERS



Moscow – Less than a month ago, Russian state-controlled media showed President Vladimir Putin how the country had successfully contained the new coronavirus and keep the situation “under control”.

Russia then had only a few dozen officially reported cases. A week later, Russia even sent medical aid planes to troubled Italy, and then in the United States and Serbia.

But Russia has now seen an increase in COVID-19 infections, and Putin’s tone has become much less optimistic.

“We are seeing the situation change every day and unfortunately not for the better,” he said on Monday during a videoconference with senior health care officials. “The number of sick people increases with the number of severe cases.”

He admitted that Russia had not yet reached the peak of its epidemic, not even in Moscow, which was hit hard, where two-thirds of the cases had been diagnosed.

On Tuesday, the country’s virus task force reported a total of 21,102 infections and warned that Moscow will soon face a shortage of hospital beds.

The city has increasingly reorganized its hospitals to increase the number of beds for coronavirus patients, and a new hospital is under construction, but it is unclear if this will be enough.

Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said last week that Moscow hospitals and ambulances are already out of breath. Videos and photos appeared on social media last week showing lines of dozens of ambulances waiting hours outside of hospitals. the the video was even taken up by state media.

“In six years, I haven’t seen anything like it,” a paramedic wrote in a Facebook article on Friday, under photos of a long queue near the hospital outside Moscow.

The task force released a statement this week warning that despite the growing number of state, federal and private clinics joining the effort, there could be a shortage of hospital beds in the next two to three weeks. in the capital.

In interviews with the Russian media, doctors and nurses from across the country complained, often anonymously, of the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) and a lack of guidance.

Due to the increasing epidemic, Moscow and the surrounding region will introduce a digital permit system from Wednesday, aimed at restricting movement of residents and enforcing foreclosure.

Residents must now apply for a permit for all journeys by public or personal transport. The system has been criticized by some opposition activists as another way for the government to violate the right to privacy. Moscow’s tracking policies have often been compared to those of China, as city law enforcement has used facial recognition technology and a large network of cameras to track people’s movements and catch violators. quarantine.

Meanwhile, China has said that nearly half of the new COVID-19 cases detected in that country are now crossing the border from Russia – mostly Chinese nationals returning home.

Chinese cities along the border with Russia have tightened border controls and imposed stricter quarantine measures amid fears of a possible second wave of viruses in the country.