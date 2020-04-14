Coronavirus in quarantine: see Kevin Kline in ‘Present Laughter’

Need a little help to relax in these troubling times? How about Kevin Kline in Noel Coward’s “Present Laughter”?

Kline won his third Tony Award in 2017 for his 40s comic acting tour dealing with personal and professional relationships while repelling admirers and preparing for an American tour – a role that Coward himself played in the original era of World War II. production.

You can see what it was all about in the PBS series “Great Performances”, available for streaming anytime for free, throughout the month, on pbs.org.

There are other ways to engage with a little culture during your coronavirus quarantine. We will continue to share choices for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibits and more. Here is Tuesday’s list, all Pacific times.

Marc-André Hamelin

The pianist plays pieces by Liszt, Debussy and Faure, among others, in this live recital from his Massachusetts home. Presented by 92nd Street Y at 4.30pm Tuesday in New York. Free. www.92y.org/archives/marc-andre-hamelin-piano

“The crucible”

Opera Santa Barbara shares its production in 2019 of the musical adaptation of Robert Ward of the allegorical drama of playwright Arthur Miller during the witch trials of Salem in Massachusetts in the 17th century. 5 p.m. Tuesday. Free. facebook.com/operasantabarbara

Happy hour with Salastina

Pasadena’s chamber music presenter Salastina launches a virtual meeting via Zoom. The first installment includes a Telemann sonata and a cat hosted by Brian Lauritzen of Classic KUSC-FM. 6 p.m. Tuesday. Free. RSVP to salastina.org

“Scenes from the vault”

The Center Theater Group adds to its Art Goes On portal a selection of highlights from previous productions at the Mark Taper Forum, the Ahmanson Theater and the Kirk Douglas Theater. The series begins with writer-performer Ruben Santiago-Hudson in the opening scene of his autobiographical show “Lackawanna Blues”. Available at any time. Free. centertheatregroup.org

“Thinking Shakespeare Live: Sonnets!”

Barry Edelstein, art director of the Old Globe in San Diego, guides viewers through the finer points of Bard poetry in this family presentation. 6.30 p.m. Tuesday. Free. facebook.com/TheOldGlobe

“Play at home with pops”

This new online portal for Pasadena Symphony and Pops hosts artist conferences, music lessons and concert highlights, like jazz singer Patti Austin performing with Pops last summer at the Los Angeles County Arboretum. Available at any time. Free. youtube.com

The show must continue…

This new 15-minute variety show co-hosted by Andy Truschinski and Howie Michael Smith features musical performances, artist talks, cooking segments, and discussions with mental and medical health professionals. Available at any time, with new content published every Tuesday. Free. youtube.com

Mullin Automobile Museum

This Oxnard museum houses the personal collection of classic cars from businessman and philanthropist Peter W. Mullin. It offers online tours led by docents at 10:00 am every Tuesday. Free. On Instagram @mullinmuseum

The recommendations for each day are indexed in the same place as our lists of regular events (sighs).