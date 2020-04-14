Coronavirus: how airport control towers continue to operate

When a traffic control tower employee at Palm Beach International Airport recently tested positive for coronavirus, staff evacuated the tower to allow for thorough cleaning.

A makeshift tower to temporarily steer planes was then installed atop a nearby parking lot.

The incident was one of many events in recent weeks that shows how air traffic control workers had to turn to creative alternatives to keep airlines in the midst of a pandemic that has present infected more than 75 control tower workers across the country.

Air traffic controllers’ workload has recently decreased, with air traffic falling 65% across the country and demand for dive air travel in the past month.

But air traffic control workers say social distancing is almost impossible in cramped air traffic control towers, where a team of a dozen people works in a tower room no larger than the size of a small one bedroom apartment.

The air traffic control room, known as a “taxi” at Los Angeles International Airport, measures approximately 800 square feet, but smaller airports have tower cabins approximately half that size.

“We have cooperated fully with the FAA,” said Paul Rindali, president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Assn., During a recent conference call with union leaders in the aviation industry. “But we have to make sure our workers are protected.”

Air traffic control workers are not alone in developing new work policies to deal with the coronavirus epidemic.

The Los Angeles Police Department takes officers’ temperatures before each shift and calls are made with officers spaced apart to ensure an appropriate physical distance.

the Los Angeles Fire Department accelerated the graduation of its next class of firefighters and asked retired firefighters to volunteer to help deal with the crisis.

At the Pomona Fairplex, a daycare center for children of first responders and medical staff divided the children into small groups and assigned them to separate rooms to reduce the risk of the virus spreading to all children.

The Metropolitan Transit Authority holds meetings with outside bus drivers, if possible, and takes the temperature of the drivers twice a day to try to slow the spread of the virus.

In the wake of dozens of air traffic control workers testing positive for the virus, the Federal Aviation Administration released an internal memo in early April on how to plan workers during the crisis. The memo, which was reviewed by the Times, called on each airport tower to divide staff into teams, each with the minimum number of workers to operate a tower for a shift.

Employees will work with the same team on all of their scheduled shifts, the memo says. In this way, if a tower employee is infected, this person would expose only the other members of his crew and not the members of other crews.

“This approach aims to guarantee that social distancing practices are maximized while also supporting the agency’s mission”, according to the memo.

In addition, FAA employees use portable communications equipment that allows them to continue to steer aircraft even when they have to leave a control tower for cleaning.

In large airports that have more than one control tower, such as Dallas-Fort Worth and Chicago O’Hare International Airport, a tower is kept as a “clean spare” in case the main tower is to be temporarily closed for cleaning up after a worker is positive for the virus, FAA officials said.

At LAX, a retired control tower which was built in 1961 and which is now used primarily for offices, is designated as a backup tower for the current air traffic control tower which opened in 1996.

Some of the largest airlines in the country also have what is called a ramp tower, which works like a control tower, but which is used instead by individual airlines to steer planes on the ground, moving the along the tarmac and entering and leaving the doors.

On April 3, the Delta Air Lines ramp tower at Orlando International Airport temporarily replaced the main control tower after a worker responsible for controlling the tower tested positive for coronavirus and the FAA evacuated the tower to clean it.

By keeping Orlando Airport open, the tower was able to land a plane carrying a passenger who had a medical emergency, said Doug Lowe, a technician at Orlando Tower, during the union conference call.

“It was a good thing that we did it,” he said. “There was quite a bit of traffic going on here.”

When another worker tested positive at Palm Beach International Airport a few days earlier, control tower workers brought portable communications equipment to the top of a nearby parking lot where they directed the planes on sight until sunset, according to tower workers.

Once it was too dark to direct sighted planes, the direction of the planes was assigned to the nearest terminal radar approach control, or TRACON, which directs the planes into airspace between airports .

In late March, the Las Vegas McCarran International Airport tower was closed for about a week after a tower worker tested positive for the virus and the rest of the tower personnel were quarantined, FAA officials said. Meanwhile, some flights were canceled and many others were directed to the airport by the Las Vegas TRACON.

“Each disruption has a separate impact on the air traffic system,” the FAA said in a statement. “We are experiencing it in a handful of facilities already affected by COVID-19. It is frustrating and impractical, but it is necessary in the interests of security. “