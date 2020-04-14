Coronavirus Divides Ingeth from Seth MacFarlane and Fox News

The political divide between Hollywood and Fox News widened further on Monday when Seth MacFarlane, creator of the hit Fox Network animated series “Family Guy”, confronted Fox News presenter Laura Ingraham over the controversial cover. from the famous cable company’s corovonavirus.

The cartoonist criticized Ingraham for criticizing the Washington Post story about the reopening of the american economy. Ingraham said on Twitter that “the Washington Post is in favor of the closure continuing indefinitely.”

“Laura, this is a crazy remark,” he said. tweeted to its 13 million followers. “Everyone wants it to end. The sensible people among us are only trying to follow the example of responsible science when it comes to timing. Please use your platform more responsibly. He added that he “really can’t understand” that we “Produce content for the same company.”

MacFarlane left his longtime creative home at 20th Century Fox Television earlier this year, signing a $ 200 million deal to move to NBCUniversal from Comcast Corp., but his show “Family Guy” is still airing on Fox. The company’s cable press operation has long been a cash cow and dominates industry rankings.

Ingraham, who tweeted to more than 3 million followers on Twitter, hosts 22 hours. ET show on Fox News titled “The Ingraham Angle”.

Neither she nor the network responded to a request for comment.

Online turmoil highlights longstanding tensions between the liberal-minded Hollywood creative community and Fox controlled by Rupert Murdoch, with producers in its entertainment division openly disagreeing with Fox News content.

Clashes between the creators of his studio and the cable TV channel began in 2018 when “Modern Family” co-creator Steve Levitan rocked the entertainment industry saying he would leave Fox TV studio because of his personal disgust for Fox News. He then signed a new agreement with the Disney-owned studio.

Since it was separated last year from 21st Century Fox in the sale of $ 71.3 billion to Walt Disney, Fox Corp. no longer has its own production studio, although it still occupies offices on the grounds of Los Angeles Fox. However, Fox Corp. launched production initiatives for its own entertainment network, partnering with creators and investing in production companies.

MacFarlane, who also created the hit “American Dad” and the film franchise “Ted”, has a long history with Fox, where as a young animator he had his first big break.

Even though MacFarlane is less involved in the production of his mega-hit “Family Guy”, he still voices many of the characters and the show will continue to air on Fox Network.

His most recent project, the science fiction series “The Orville,” moved from Fox to Hulu last year. The successful producer is one of Hollywood’s major political donors and a major contributor to the Democratic Party.

In recent years, MacFarlane has forged bridges with the conservative nonprofit group, the Parents Television Council, which has denounced the Connecticut native and his Fox cartoon for more than a decade. He asked the Federal Communications Commission to proclaim indecent episodes and put pressure on advertisers to avoid the broadcast.