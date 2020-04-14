Coronavirus could lead to worst recession since the Great Depression: IMF

The coronavirus pandemic will plunge the world economy into its worst recession since the Great Depression, the International Monetary Fund predicted on Tuesday.

The fund expects the global economy to contract by 3% in 2020 as measures to stop the freeze in economic activity around the world. This is a much steeper drop than in 2009, when the economy fell 0.7% in the midst of the global financial crisis.

“The big lockdown, as it might be called, should significantly reduce global growth,” said IMF economic adviser Gita Gopinath in the fund’s 2020 World Economic Outlook. “Much worse growth results are possible and perhaps even probable.”

Experts predicted a deep recession as lockups to curb the pandemic forced businesses around the world to shut down, shut consumers down and put millions out of work.

If the virus crisis eases in the second half of this year, the IMF expects the global economy to grow 5.8% in 2021, a recovery starting with the help of governments and central banks. But forecasts are “extremely uncertain” because the trajectory of the virus crisis and its economic effects are difficult to predict, according to IMF officials.

“Many countries are facing a multi-layered crisis including a health shock, domestic economic turmoil, falling external demand, reverse capital flows and a collapse in commodity prices,” the fund said. . “The risks of a worse outcome predominate.”

With post wires